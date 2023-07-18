A novel coronavirus outbreak has been declared in the cardiology ward of Etobicoke General Hospital





An outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) was declared in the heart ward of Etobicoke Hospital, according to the medical system that runs the facility. The William Osler Health System said in a notice posted on its website that the system and Toronto Public Health declared an outbreak on Monday in Etobicoke General Hospital’s East 7 Heart Ward. The unit is not accepting new admissions, except for those requiring telemetry, which uses technology to monitor patients with heart disease. William Osler did not say how many patients currently have COVID-19, but the Department of Infectious Disease Control and the Toronto Department of Public Health have tested positive for acute respiratory illness. An outbreak is declared when two or more people exhibiting a common link within 48 years. time. “The health and safety of Osler’s patients, staff, doctors, volunteers and the community is our top priority. Osler remains vigilant and is actively working to respond to the outbreak,” said the health system. said in the notice. William Osler said precautions were being taken to protect patients and health care workers. These include: Inform patients and take steps to prevent transmission of the virus.

Testing and monitoring staff, physicians and patients.

Have staff who normally work in multiple units work in only one unit.

Enhance cleaning of patient care equipment and individual wards. The health system said it has stepped up staff training on the use of personal protective equipment and proper hand hygiene, and is encouraging visitors to maintain physical distancing. All hospital staff are advised to monitor for symptoms and immediately report any symptoms to the occupational health and safety team. In addition to Etobicoke General Hospital, William Osler runs Brampton City Hospital, Peel Memorial Center for Integrative Health Wellness, Revitalization Care Unit, and the Withdrawal Management Center.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/toronto/covid-19-outbreak-etobicoke-general-hospital-1.6909441 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos