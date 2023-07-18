Hearing aids may cut dementia risk in half, study says





CNN

—



For people at high risk of cognitive decline, getting a hearing aid could cut their risk in half, according to a new study.

Cognitive decline refers to a decline in ability ranging from mild disability to dementia. U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Preventiondementia is a major problem worldwide.

“The number of people with dementia has increased over time as people live longer,” says Frank, co-principal investigator of the study and a professor at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and the Bloomberg School of Public Health. Dr. Lin said.

Research over the past decade has proven that hearing loss is one of the biggest risk factors for developing dementia, but it’s not clear whether using hearing aids reduces the risk, he said. added.

But the study, published Tuesday in The Lancet, was the first randomized, controlled study to explore this question, Lin said.

Researchers examined more than 3,000 people from two populations: healthy community volunteers and older adults from the Community Atherosclerosis Risk (ARIC) Study, a long-term observational study of cardiovascular health.

According to the study, participants were randomly assigned to either a control group that received chronic disease prevention counseling or an intervention group that received treatment with an audiologist and a hearing aid. The researchers followed the group every 6 months for 3 years and finally gave them scores on a comprehensive neurocognitive test.

The study found that hearing aids did not reduce cognitive decline in the group as a whole. But when researchers looked only at high-risk older groups, they found a significant reduction in cognitive decline, Lin said.

“We were able to slow the rate of cognitive decline in unhealthy people by 48%, which was very impressive,” said Dr. Thomas Holland, a physician-scientist at the Rush Institute. The Netherlands was not involved in this study.

The small change relative to the total population may be because hearing aids were less effective at slowing cognitive decline, which was not seen at all in healthy, low-risk participants, he said. added.

“You can’t slow down something that isn’t really changing already,” Lin said.

However, rates of cognitive decline in those at more risk were almost three times higher than in the rest of the population, and this result suggests that governments and individuals need to improve their hearing health to reduce the risk of dementia. , he added, questioning whether it should be prioritized.

Everyone loses hearing as they age, Lin said. But why might it increase the risk of dementia?

There are three mechanisms the researchers believe may be involved, he said.

For one, as the cochlea wears down over time, the inner ear can send distorted signals to the brain, causing the brain to work harder to make sense of what it’s hearing, redistributing brain power. There is a need, Mr. Lin said.

“That’s why people always say I sound like I’m mumbling at them,” he added.

Second, hearing loss can have a structural impact on the integrity of the brain, causing parts to atrophy and shrink faster, which is bad for the brain, Lin said.

A final possible mechanism is that poor hearing may make people less likely to go out or participate in social activities.

“We’ve known for a long time that staying active in social activities in general is also very important for maintaining cognitive health,” Lin said. rice field.

First, if you’re unsure about your hearing health, get tested, says Lin.

Dr. Benjamin Tan, Dean Fellow of the Yong Lu Lin School of Medicine at the National University of Singapore, said even people with mild hearing loss should use assistive devices. Tan was not involved in the new research.

“This is a simple, effective, and virtually risk-free way to preserve cognitive function as much as possible,” he added.

However, not everyone in the United States has regular check-ups and treatment by an otolaryngologist or audiologist, Tan said.In that case, lower the cost over-the-counter hearing aids — available without a prescription — might be a good option.

“Even if you don’t have a professional to diagnose the cause of your hearing loss or fine-tune your device, it’s better than no hearing aids at all,” he says.

But the study also showed the importance of maintaining physical fitness to prevent cognitive decline.

“What this study really tells us is that people with underlying comorbidities and risk factors for cognitive decline need to be more diligent about their annual visits,” says Holland. the professor said.

This means regular contact with your primary care provider and regular physical activity. Prioritize leafy greens, berries and omega fatty acids. get a good night’s sleep. And learning new things keeps your mind sharp, he added.

These factors are especially important if you have hearing loss, atherosclerosis, high blood pressure, heart disease, or neurovascular disease, Holland said.

Cognitive decline and dementia are best dealt with proactively.

“Early intervention is ideal to prevent disease progression entirely or to increase resilience in the face of disease progression,” he added.

Get inspired by our weekly roundups on healthy living made simple. Sign up for CNN’s Life, But Better newsletter for information and tools to improve your health.