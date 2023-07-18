Cruise travel soared this summer, pushing norovirus cases to the highest level in a decade





Norovirus is circulating again on cruise ships. The CDC is tracking the highest number of “gastroenteritis” cases in more than a decade, and poor hygiene may be to blame. Cruise terminals around the world are crowded with millions of people, and increased traffic increases the chances of passengers becoming ill on and off the ship. “Norovirus is common in crowded settings,” said Dr. Timothy Laird, deputy chief medical officer at HealthFirst Medical Group. So far this year, there have been 13 norovirus outbreaks at dozens of cruise lines, including Royal Caribbean International, Viking and Princess, according to CDC data. Within half a year, the current epidemic has already exceeded the number of cases in 2022. “He had to stay in the cabin for 48 hours and they brought him food,” said Stewart Shillong, an industry expert known as “Cruise Guy.” . Shillong has been on more than 300 cruises and his son also contracted the virus on board. He also saw a ship that was code red, meaning many passengers and crew were ill. “When you go to a restaurant, the bread and salt and pepper shakers have been removed and the crew will do it for you,” he added. “Even if you go upstairs to the buffet, you can’t serve yourself.” The virus spreads when food is contaminated with faeces, so frequent handwashing for at least 20 seconds is the best prevention. “Another problem with norovirus is that alcohol doesn’t kill it easily,” Laird said adding hand sanitizer isn’t the best option. According to the Cruise Lines International Association, 31.5 million people are expected to sail in 2023, up 106% from 2019. “People are traveling with vengeance, but if you ask me, it’s like the truck on their Mac. There’s nothing stopping them,” Sharon added. A virus can slow you down and put you in quarantine while on vacation. Doctors say fruit, which must be peeled, is a safer option on board, and they wash leafy greens and other vegetables thoroughly. “Unfortunately, the cruise is over at that point. Please stay in your cabin until you feel better,” Laird concluded. Laird said most people can beat the virus on their own within about 24 to 48 hours, but infants, the elderly and people with kidney disease are at higher risk. You may not be able to rehydrate yourself and may need to see a doctor.

