Searching for a cure for deadly coronavirus for cats





we’ve all seen the impact COVID-19 Pandemic caused by SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus More than 6 million lives have been lost worldwide. The coronavirus family consists of RNA viruses that infect many mammals and birds.In humans, the consequences can range from a cold to death. pandemic. Just like humans, cats can also get coronavirus. Most cats become infected with feline alphacoronavirus (FCoV) when they are kittens.one study They found that 40% of UK domestic cats have antibodies to FCoV, suggesting previous infection. Most FCoV infections are asymptomatic or cause mild disease in the gastrointestinal tract. However, in 5% of cases the virus spreads, Feline infectious peritonitis, or FIP. Experts believe that gastrointestinal coronavirus strains may mutate into more bacteria. deadly virus That’s what causes FIP. Cima MillAn assistant professor at Western Health Sciences University in California studies infections caused by RNA viruses. “FIP is a devastating disease that affects cats worldwide, and there is currently no effective treatment for the condition,” Mir said. Coronaviruses enter host cells, multiply there, and then exit and infect new cells. Before exiting the virus, it makes multiple copies of its RNA and packages it in a nucleocapsid, an outer shell that protects the viral RNA outside the host. Mir’s group discovered that a novel compound called K31 targets the FCoV nucleocapsid protein and blocks its proliferation. In cell culture models, virus was no longer detectable 24 hours after a single dose of K31. The researchers reported their findings in the following paper. recent papers It was published in the Journal of Biological Chemistry. How does K31 inhibit viruses at the molecular level? When the nucleocapsid is packaged with the viral RNA, it forms a ribonucleocapsid, which the coronavirus uses to make more copies of the viral RNA. . K31 disrupts the structural integrity of these ribonucleocapsids, which has devastating effects on the virus within the host. “Cell culture studies are useful for initial screening of potential compounds, and this study provides a promising starting point,” Mir said. “The identification of K31 is an interesting development, but further studies are needed to assess its efficacy and safety in live animals.” Mir’s group previously said that K31 Andean virus and cause the New World Hantavirus hantavirus cardiopulmonary syndrome in humans. Early cell culture studies suggest that K31 is well tolerated by host cells and may be developed not only as an anticoronaviral agent but also as a broad-spectrum antiviral agent. Before Drug development for coronavirus Mir said researchers have focused on targets such as RNA-dependent RNA polymerase, spike protein and envelope protein, but this study shows that the nucleocapsid is also a druggable target. rice field. Death due to FIP 1 in 100-300 cats World wide. Targeted therapy with compounds like K31 is close to becoming an effective treatment with minimal side effects, Mir said. “We are pleased that our research project has identified a novel molecule with potential for further development as an antiviral therapy,” Mir said. “It gives hope to cat owners.”

