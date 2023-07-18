Health
Effect of pulmonary rehabilitation on sleep efficiency in patients with common obstructive pulmonary disease
A recent study published in scientific report To investigate the effect of pulmonary rehabilitation (PR) on sleep efficiency (SE) in patients with common obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
study: Pulmonary rehabilitation improves sleep efficiency in COPD patients with poor sleep (measured by actigraphy). Image credit: Tridsana Topet /Shutterstock.com
How does COPD affect sleep?
People with COPD often experience chronic insomnia, with approximately 50% reporting restless sleep or difficulty falling or falling asleep. Of note, this prevalence is twice that of the general population and can be attributed to many factors, including exposure to bright light, decreased physical activity (PA), and dyspnea at night. I have.
Medications for COPD and nighttime dyspnea can make sleep worse. Anxiety and depression, which are common in people with COPD, can also contribute to sleep deprivation.
A recent study reported an association between hypoactivity and sleep disturbance in COPD using actigraphy. It is still unclear whether sleep deprivation leads to decreased physical activity in COPD or vice versa.
Nevertheless, increased PA in insomniacs has been reported to improve sleep quality. PR is also recommended for his COPD and includes individualized treatments such as education, behavioral change, and exercise to improve psychological and physical conditions. Studies suggest that PR reduces anxiety, hospitalizations, medical costs, depression, and also improves an individual’s quality of life.
About research
In this study, we evaluated the effect of PR on SE in COPD patients. Adults with her moderate or severe COPD eligible for PR were recruited.
Exclusion criteria included obstructive sleep apnea, inability to perform PR or other activities, and PR duration >5 months. The researchers assessed sleep and exercise at baseline and at the end of PR.
Exercise training was performed using an ergometer. A 6-minute walk test was performed with continuous monitoring of heart rate and peripheral nerves. oxygen saturation (SpO2).
Energy expenditure and goal activity were assessed using a wearable activity monitor. Built-in sensors collected data on heat flux, galvanic skin response, accelerometers and skin temperature.
The device was worn 24 hours a day for 7 days with a few exceptions such as during showering. Five days of data were analyzed, including four weekdays and one weekend day.
Activity levels were reported as average daily steps. Activity was also assessed as mean metabolic equivalent and total energy expenditure for the task.
Total sleep time, SE, and bedtime were measured using actigraphy. The Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index (PSQI) is used to assess sleep quantity and quality, with higher scores indicating poorer sleep quality.
Anxiety and depression were assessed using a hospital anxiety-depression scale consisting of two subscales. A score above 11 on any subscale indicated significant psychological comorbidity.
The St. George Respiratory Questionnaire is used to assess quality of life, with higher scores reflecting more limitations. Shortness of breath was assessed using the modified Medical Research Council Dyspnea Scale.
The PR program consisted of 30 sessions. Physical training was adapted to the patient’s ability and modified based on symptoms and improvement.
PR included endurance and strength training. All study participants also received therapeutic education and psychological support from a PR program.
research result
From November 2017 to December 2021, 74 patients were screened, 61 of whom were included, but only 31 ultimately completed the study procedure. Participant withdrawals were primarily due to exacerbation of COPD, poor compliance, other acute illness, or death. The average age of study participants was 64 years, of which 68% were male.
There was a clear and significant improvement in the average exercise capacity of the patients after PR. Based on actigraphy and her PSQI, the percentage of poor sleep quality was 77% and 61%, respectively.
The 24 patients with decreased baseline SE showed a significant increase in SE after PR, but no change in PSQI. Nineteen of her with higher baseline PSQI had no significant change in PSQI or SE after PR. However, daytime sleep dysfunction was significantly improved after PR. There was no change in depression or anxiety after PR.
Conclusion
The study results show that participation in PR did not improve SE in patients with moderate or severe COPD, which is inconsistent with previous studies reporting subjective SE improvement after PR. . Nevertheless, a significant improvement in objective SE measured by actigraphy was observed in a subset of patients with low baseline SE. However, in this subset he did not change his subjective sleep quality after PR.
Additional research is needed to understand and characterize sleep disturbances and the benefits of non-pharmacological interventions and medications in COPD.
Reference magazines:
- Gabrovska, M., Herpeux, A., Bruyneel, AV, and Bruyneel, M. (2023). Pulmonary rehabilitation improves sleep efficiency as measured by actigraphy in her sleep-deprived COPD patient. scientific report. Doi: 10.1038/s41598-023-38546-3
