Telerespiratory Rehabilitation Brings ‘Similar Improvement’ to Face-to-face Programs

Important points: Attendance and dropout rates for in-person and virtual rehabilitation were comparable.

The study found that both groups had improved health-related quality of life after rehabilitation.

The study found that both groups had improved health-related quality of life after rehabilitation. Telerespiratory rehabilitation during the COVID-19 pandemic showed similar outcomes to in-person rehabilitation before the pandemic, according to a research letter published in chest. Michael K. Stickland “This research shows that we can: pulmonary rehabilitation at home Using video conferencing (e.g. Zoom) shows improvements similar to standard face-to-face rehabilitation. ” Dr. Michael K. Stickland, A professor of respiratory medicine at the University of Alberta told Helio. “Thanks to this effort, our virtual program has been adopted as an operational program. Patients now have the option of coming to the clinic for face-to-face rehab or virtual rehab at home.” .”





In an observational cohort study, Stickland et al. reported 171 patients undergoing pulmonary rehabilitation online (mean age 68 years, 50% women) and 383 patients undergoing face-to-face programs (mean age 67 years, 41 women). %) were analyzed and differences were evaluated. In the results of the two delivery modes. The number of sessions was the same for both programs (16 sessions), and the researchers noted that repeated group teaching and supervised exercises were hallmarks. To track changes in health-related quality of life, researchers had patients undergo the COPD Assessment Test (CAT). We also compared changes in 6-minute walking distance (6MWD) after rehabilitation. In this analysis, the most common disease classifications were: COPD in both in-person (73%) and virtual (66%) programs. Both groups had similar adherence rates as measured by attendance and dropouts (less than 9 sessions) and improved CAT scores. Notably, those who attended rehabilitation remotely experienced less health-related quality of life improvement than those who attended in-person rehabilitation, which may be due to the isolation requirements put in place during the pandemic. There is, write the researchers. 6MWD at baseline was greater for face-to-face patients compared to virtual patients (377 min vs. 332 min. P. < .001), researchers found significantly greater change from baseline to post-rehabilitation in virtual patients (+68 min vs. +35 min), indicating superior 'functional exercise tolerance' I discovered that The researchers said this finding was based on only two measurements of 6MWD (one before telerehab and one after telerehab), whereas the face-to-face group performed three tests before and after. Be careful. Additionally, no patients in the virtual rehabilitation group reported any adverse events. “We are really pleased to see that the virtual program did not increase adverse events,” Stickland told Helio. “As clinicians, we are always a little worried that home rehab will increase falls and such, but we found no evidence of that.” To examine whether there was an association between various baseline characteristics and dropout in patients (n = 36) attending rehabilitation remotely, researchers used a logistic regression model . No relationship was found between baseline data/data combination and dropout in this evaluation. “As a next step, we are looking at integrating daily patient monitoring to capture patient data such as symptoms and SpO. 2 That way, we can better detect when patients need additional help to prevent their COPD from getting worse,” said Stickland. For more information: Dr. Michael K. Stickland, can be accessed at [email protected].

