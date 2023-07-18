





Disclosure: Hsu reports receiving grants from the NIH and Satellite Healthcare, and a personal fee from UpToDate.





Your request could not be processed. Please try again later.If this issue persists, please contact us [email protected] . back to helio Important points: New research suggests that renal disease after acute kidney injury is often pre-existing.

Experts said people with acute kidney injury should continue to monitor their kidney function. A recent study found that the association between mild to moderate acute renal injury and subsequent deterioration of renal function in patients with chronic kidney disease was small and not statistically significant. In the mid-1990s, as a kidney disease researcher, Chi-yuan Hsu, MD, M.Sc., A professor at the University of California, San Francisco School of Medicine said Helio was taught that acute kidney injury (AKI) is “a completely reversible condition with no long-term sequelae.”





“And research by us and others over the last 15 years has clearly shown that this is not the case, especially in cases of severe AKI (e.g., AKI requiring acute dialysis),” he said. said. “However, we are skeptical of this, as many now believe that even mild to moderate AKI causes long-term adverse effects.” In the current study, Hsu et al. evaluated the course of renal function before and after the onset of AKI in 3,150 adults with chronic kidney disease. They measured renal function using an estimated glomerular filtration (eGFR) rate based on serum creatinine levels (eGFRcr) and cystatin C levels (eGFRcys). The results of this study were recently Annals of Internal Medicine. Of the participants, 44% were female, 43% were non-Hispanic black, and the mean age was 65 years. The researchers found that 433 participants experienced at least one episode of AKI during a median follow-up of 3.9 years. In unadjusted analyses, each episode of AKI was associated with an absolute change in: -2.3 (95% CI, -3.7 to -0.86) mL/min/1.73 m 2 in eGFRcr; and

in eGFRcr; and -3.61 (95% CI, -6.39 to -0.82) mL/min/1.73 m2 in eGFRcys. However, in the fully tuned model the degradation was mitigated to: -0.38 (95% CI, -1.35 to 0.59) mL/min/1.73 m 2 For eGFRcr.and

For eGFRcr.and -0.15 (95% CI, -2.16 to 1.86) mL/min/1.73 m2 for eGFRcys. Both CI limits in the fully adjusted model “included the possibility of no effect,” according to the researchers. Furthermore, the estimated change in the eGFR slope after AKI as determined by serum creatinine (0.04 [95% CI, –0.3 to 0.38] mL/min/1.73m2 year) or cystatin C (-0.56 [95% CI, –1.28 to 0.17] mL/min/1.73m2 “There were also CI limits that included the possibility of no impact,” they write. “We expected some attenuation,” Su said. “I didn’t expect there to be a statistically significant association.” Even if AKI is considered a “renal stress test failure” and many of the renal problems after mild to moderate AKI occurred prior to AKI, Hsu said, “People who experience AKI have We need to monitor function more closely (e.g., check for proteinuria).” Three months after he was admitted to AKI. This is what the opinion leaders/guidelines recommend). “It’s impossible for all AKI survivors.” see a nephrologistthe PCP is have an important role To risk stratifying AKI survivors,” he said. Future research should focus on “more sophisticated subtyping of AKI,” Hsu said. “This study focused on eGFR-only results with creatinine and cystatin C, which are commonly used in clinical practice,” he said. “But besides glomerular filtration, biomarkers are now being developed that capture more subtle renal damage and other aspects of kidney health, and they will be valuable research tools in the future.”

