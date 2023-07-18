Donanemab significantly reduces cognitive decline associated with Alzheimer’s disease





According to the final results of the pivotal TRAILBLAZER-ALZ 2 study, donanemab significantly delayed cognitive decline in patients with amyloid-positive, early-symptomatic Alzheimer’s disease (AD) regardless of baseline levels of tau, a biomarker of disease progression. Credit: SciePro – Stock.adobe.com “If approved, we believe that if approved, donanemab will provide clinically meaningful benefits to people with this disease, potentially allowing them to complete a course of treatment in as little as six months if the amyloid plaques are cleared,” said Ann White, president of Eli Lilly & Company, in a press release. TRAILBLAZER-ALZ 2 (NCT04437511) is a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled study evaluating the safety and efficacy of donanemab in 1,736 global participants aged 60-85 years with confirmed early symptomatic AD neuropathy. Donanemab is a disease-modifying therapy for amyloid-positive early symptomatic Alzheimer’s disease with mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia. It works by removing deposited amyloid plaques that lead to cognitive decline. At 18 months, in patients across all disease (tau) stages, donanemab reduced amyloid plaques by 84% compared to 1% with placebo. Studies show that patients can discontinue treatment once they reach a pre-defined criteria for clearing amyloid plaques and continue to benefit from treatment over the long term. Researchers used the Integrated Alzheimer’s Disease Rating Scale (iADRS) and the Clinical Dementia Rating Box Sum (CDR-SB) to measure the patients’ cognition and function over an 18-month period. They stratified patients by disease progression (tau stage) from low to moderate tau or high tau (low to severe disease progression). The iADRS and CDR-SB tests showed a 35% reduction in cognitive decline and a 36% reduction in cognitive decline in patients with low to moderate tau levels, respectively. All amyloid-positive early symptomatic AD patients experienced cognitive decline of 22% and 26%, respectively. Liana Apostolova, M.D., Ph.D., professor of neurology, radiology, medicine and molecular genetics at the Indiana University School of Medicine and research fellow at the Alzheimer’s Center, added that early diagnosis of AD and treatment with donanemab may also provide more clinical benefit. Approximately 47% of patients with low-to-moderate tau were free of disease progression after one year (versus 29% in the placebo group), with a 39% reduction in risk of disease progression. Furthermore, the iADRS and CDR-SB scales show that patients with early stage AD (mild cognitive impairment) experienced 60% and 46% slower decline with donanemab, respectively. “The results of this study underscore the importance of diagnosing and treating disease earlier than today,” said Mark Mintan, M.D., Ph.D., vice president of Lilly’s neuroscience research and development group and president of Avid Radio Pharmaceuticals, said in a press release. A post hoc subgroup analysis showed that patients younger than 75 years with low-to-moderate tau experienced more benefit than those older than 75 years. Donanemab delayed cognitive and functional decline by 48% (iADRS) and 45% (CDR-SB) in patients younger than 75 years compared with 25% (iADRS) and 29% (CDR-SB) in patients 75 years and older. This data will be shared at the 2023 Alzheimer’s Association International Conference, JAMA. It has already been submitted to the FDA for approval, with regulatory action expected by the end of 2023. “We must continue to remove barriers to access to amyloid-targeted therapies and diagnostics in the already complex Alzheimer’s disease healthcare ecosystem,” concluded Dr. White. reference Results from Lilly’s landmark Phase 3 trial of donanemab were presented at the Alzheimer’s Association meeting and published in JAMA. Lily. news release. July 17, 2023. Accessed 18 July 2023. https://investor.lilly.com/news-releases/news-release-details/results-lillys-landmark-phase-3-trial-donanemab-presented

