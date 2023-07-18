Some nutrients may be effective in controlling myopia, but evidence is lacking



Important points:

The relationship between diet and myopia is still unknown.

Conflicting results regarding some possible effects, such as vitamin D and breastfeeding, need to be investigated.

The current body of evidence does not show a link between myopia and diet, but the potential effects of specific nutrients and dietary elements need further investigation, he said. Optometry and Vision Science.

Researchers who analyzed 27 published studies found that most nutrients had inconsistent associations with myopia among non-interventional studies. Interventional trials showed that three nutrients were involved in controlling myopia, but improvement was clinically minimal in two of the three trials.



Several studies under review support theories that suggest that Possible role in myopia control For nutrients, including vitamin D, trace elements such as zinc, copper, and selenium. The same is true for breastfeeding in infancy.

“Given the vast, diverse and complex nature of nutrition, more systematic research is needed to understand the extent to which these specific nutrients and dietary elements are associated with myopia through longitudinal studies by relaxing the limitations of the existing literature.” Sruthi Chamarty, MS Opt, write colleagues in the myopia lab at the LV Prasad Institute of Eye Research in India.

The final inclusion in the review was 24 non-interventional studies (including 11 cross-sectional studies, 8 birth cohorts and 5 retrospective studies) and 3 interventional studies. The researchers noted that the methodologies and reported results were too diverse to perform a meta-analysis of the studies, and instead chose to describe the results of the studies qualitatively.

Their review found the relationship between diet and myopia in non-interventional studies to be “fairly limited associations”, noting that most of the study odds ratios were “close to the uniform line” and that “the 95% confidence intervals were wide or overlapped with the uniform line.” Most nutrients were inconsistent in their relationship to myopia across studies, being associated with increased risk in one study and with decreased risk in another, or not.

However, this review highlighted that there may be a correlation between zinc and myopia. Two studies by the same authors found higher levels of zinc in hair and lower levels of zinc in serum in myopic patients, speculating that excessive accumulation in hair may make less zinc available to myopic eyes.

The three intervention studies under consideration evaluated the effects of protein, 7-methylxanthine, and crocetin supplements, respectively. Animal protein was found to slow myopia progression by 0.22D to 0.42D over one year in children who consumed 10% of their caloric intake. Children taking crocetin had 0.08 D (P. = .049) Less progression at 24 weeks.

Myopia progression was not significantly affected by 7-methylxanthine. However, the axial stretch in treated children was 98 m shorter (P. = 0.048), over 24 months compared to controls—only in children with moderate axial growth at baseline.

After analysis, the researchers said: Relationship between food and myopia It “remains obscure,” and contradictory findings about several theories have yet to be elucidated.

For example, most studies found lower serum levels of vitamin D in myopic people, but other findings have obscured whether this is causal. One study showed that breastfeeding children had a reduced risk of myopia, while another found no association between breastfeeding and more hyperopic refractive errors, although there was a correlation.

All three non-interventional studies provided evidence for the theory that myopia may develop due to insulin resistance caused by ingestion of high glycemic load carbohydrates. That diet increases levels of freely circulating insulin-like growth factor I, which can trigger a cascade that leads to scleral tissue proliferation and ocular elongation.

Most of the included studies (n = 23) were limited by lack of adjustment for all potential confounding factors in myopia progression, and three studies assessed nutritional status and refractive error at different times. Limitations of this review include its qualitative nature and lack of data on associations between nutrients and refractive error and axial length.