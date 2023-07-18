Smart nutrition choices when eating out

For many people, dining out at a restaurant is a way to relax and socialize. However, for those who are watching their weight or are interested in eating healthy, going to a restaurant can seem daunting. The good news is that any establishment, even fast food outlets, usually has healthier options. By following a few simple guidelines, you can enjoy dining out and maintain a healthy diet.

Tips for healthy eating at restaurants

plan ahead

Think about where to eat and what to choose before you leave home. Many restaurants offer their menus online for easy planning. With a little preparation, it’s easier to make healthy choices. Try not to arrive at a restaurant excessively hungry, as this can make it difficult to choose healthy foods.

Think about your share

Request a half size of the meal or ask if the restaurant offers lunch size sizes. Lunch sizes tend to be smaller. At fast food restaurants, choose the smallest size meal option instead of the “extra large”. If you enjoy leftovers, try packing half your meal into a to-go box as soon as it arrives at your table. Ask your server to bring you a box with your meal (or even better, bring a reusable container from home) so you can split your meal before taking your first bite. Try sharing your meal with others at the table. Avoid all-you-can-eat menus and buffet-style restaurants. Free refills on soups and pastas may sound like a bargain, but you might end up eating too much.

reduce fat in diet

Find out how the food is prepared before ordering. Baked, poached, grilled, broiled, and steamed foods tend to be lower in fat than fried foods. Limit food that is breaded or served with cream or gravy. Ask for it to be served with butter, sour cream, sauce and salad dressing. This will give you control over usage. Choose low-fat salad dressings, or use oil-and-vinegar salad dressings instead of creamy varieties. Order burgers and sandwiches that are free of high-fat extras like cheese and bacon. Choose lean deli meats like turkey or roast beef over salami or bologna. If you want dessert, look for low-fat frozen yogurt, sherbet, fruit ice cream, or sherbet.

Add Fruits, Vegetables and Whole Grains

Order extra veggies on your pizza or sandwich. Substitute vegetables or baked potatoes for fries. Replace salads and fruit with French fries at fast food restaurants. Try the vegetarian menu option. Ethnic restaurants such as Indian, Thai, and Japanese restaurants often offer a variety of vegetarian options. Ask for brown rice and whole grain pasta instead of white rice and pasta. Choose whole grain bread or tortillas.

Choose Your Drinks Carefully

Drink water instead of sugary soft drinks. If you don’t like plain water, try other sugar-free or low-calorie drinks, such as fruit-flavoured sparkling water or unsweetened iced tea. Be aware that alcoholic beverages can contain many calories. A large cocktail, such as a margarita, can have as many calories as the main course.

Ordering with balance and moderation in mind

Healthy restaurant dining, like every other aspect of our lives, is all about balance, variety and moderation. Start by eating more fresh fruits, vegetables, and whole grains and cutting back on foods high in fat, salt, and sugar. Committing to a healthy diet means making changes that you can live with and enjoy for the rest of your life.

aim for balance

On most days, you’ll get your intake from each food group, including grains, protein foods, vegetables and fruits, and dairy products. Listen to your body. Eat when you’re hungry. Stop when you are satisfied.

look for diversity

Be adventurous. Choose different foods in each food group. For example, you don’t have to reach for an apple every time you pick fruit. Eating a variety of foods each day will help you get all the nutrients you need.

keep moderation

No one thing should be too much or too little. All foods can be part of a healthy diet when consumed in moderation.

Copyrighted material modified with permission of Healthwise, Incorporated. This information is not a substitute for medical advice.