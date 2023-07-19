6 reasons honey is good for you





Would you like to grow your own bees? Being a beekeeper is fun, but it takes patience and hard work. “This is not a hobby that nobody wants,” says South Carolina master beekeeper Charlotte Anderson. But once the hives and bees are in place, Anderson says, beekeeping only takes about two hours a month. Here are her tips to get you started. Know your local laws. “There are many places that don’t allow beekeeping, mostly in urban areas, so check your local ordinances and homeowners association rules,” says Anderson. Buy a hive. You can order hives online or from your local bee distributor. The most popular is the Langstros hive, which was designed in 1851 by Methodist minister and noted beekeeper Lorenzo Langstros, Anderson said. Approximately 16 inches wide and 20 inches long, it consists of a bottom base and a deep box that holds typically ten vertically suspended movable frames. Place the hive in the right place. Nesting boxes should be placed well away from areas of human activity, such as children’s playgrounds and garages. Ideally, the hive should face east or south to keep the chicks warm. “Bees can’t fly until they reach a certain body temperature, so we want them to forage all day long,” says Anderson. Buy a bee suit and a smoker. At a minimum, you’ll need a beekeeper’s hat, veil, and gloves, but many, including Anderson, opt for the full beekeeper’s suit. You should also buy a smoker to use when you need to calm bees without harming them. Buy bees. You can order bees by mail or go to your local bee distributor. Either way, the critter probably comes from warmer states (Georgia, Texas, Florida, etc.) and will be available in the spring, says Anderson (recommend ordering early). Usually about the size of a large shoebox that holds about 10,000 bees, he arrives in a 3-pound package. Place the bees in the hive you set up. Please educate yourself. Join a local beekeeping association, take a beekeeping class, or read a book on beekeeping. (Anderson’s book, beekeeping topic, Great place to start. ) Enjoy your honey! What the bees produce should be harvested in the second year. And harvesting honey is “easy,” says Anderson. For more information, 10 tips for first-time beekeepers.

