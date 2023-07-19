Back-to-school vaccinations may be required for Tennessee students





Nashville, Tennessee (WSMV) – Parents of Tennessee children enjoying the summer vacation will soon have to make sure their children are up to date with the latest immunizations and ready for school, according to the state health department. “We want all children to be safe, healthy, and ready to learn in the classroom for the next school year,” Tennessee Health Commissioner Ralph Alvarado said in a media release. “We know that back-to-school immunizations are an important part of preparing for the next school year, just like school supplies and proper school attire.” Here’s what parents should know, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. – Kindergarteners and other children entering Tennessee schools for the first time must provide the school with a complete, official Tennessee vaccination certificate before classes begin. The certificate must be signed by a qualified healthcare provider or verified by the state immunization information system. – All current students entering 7th grade are required to provide the school with an official Tennessee Immunization Certificate showing that they have received a tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis booster, also known as a Tdap booster. – Immunization requirements for college admission vary by institution, but teens who have received all recommended vaccines, including the meningitis booster, will meet all state college requirements after age 16. Immunizations are available at most health care providers in the state, including county health departments. A complete list of Tennessee childcare and school immunization requirements can be found at: TDH website. Local schools and school districts can provide information on how and when parents should provide vaccination certificates, the health department said. Copyright 2023 WSMV. all rights reserved.

