



MNO Citizens Attend National Health Conferences CPHA and CSEB Metis Nation, Ontario (MNO) The health and well-being of our people has always been a top priority for MNOs. Spearheading Métis-specific health research is an integral part of closing existing gaps in health outcomes for Métis in the state. Recently, in collaboration with the MNO and its research partner, the Institute for Clinical Evaluation Sciences (ICES), MNO citizen researchers Abigail Sims and Sabastian Koprich were given an exciting opportunity to present their Metis-focused health research and results at two National Health Policy Conferences. Hosted by the Canadian Public Health Association (CPHA) and the Canadian Epidemiological and Biostatistical Society (CSEB), the conference will bring together researchers, public health officials, policy leaders and students at Hyrifax in June 2023. The conference included an Indigenous perspective and emphasized the importance of Indigenous cultural safety in public health practice. “I think it’s important to present Métis health and research at public health conferences to raise awareness of the health and wellness needs of Métis people,” says Abigail. “These experiences have given us new research questions and directions that may be of interest to MNOs. There is so much we can do with the data we have that is very exciting.” Determined to ensure that the Métis perspective is featured in the national dialogue on public health, MNO citizens Abigail and Sabastian (along with colleagues Tatiana Baziu, Leah Quinlan, Gabriel Chong, and Noel Tsui) published research on contemporary issues affecting the MNO community, including: Food insecurity at home among MNO citizens (CPHA and CSEB)

Housing conditions and self-reported health status (CPHA) in MNOs

Understanding the Relationship Between Housing and Health for MNO Citizens (CPHA)

Intentions for COVID-19 vaccination among Métis parents with children under 11 years of age in Ontario (CPHA)

Hepatitis C (HCV) prevalence (CSEB) among MNO population

MNO population HIV prevalence (CSEB)

MNO National Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring (CSEB) Abigail stresses the importance of conducting Métis-specific health surveys to understand where the MNO population is doing well and where needs are not being met. “Once you get the big picture from health research and data, that information can help shape policies to create programs and services,” says Abigail. “Several of her MNO citizens are currently cooperating, including myself. [ICES] So it’s really exciting to see the capacity being built within the Metis community to do this as well. ” Sebastian also argues for the importance of Metis’ specific health research, claiming: “It is important to recognize the data sovereignty of each different indigenous group, and much of the currently available literature pan-indigenizes data. [and] Unable to identify inherent differences between indigenous groups. It is therefore important to address these gaps in Metis-specific research. ” For Sebastian, the job helps him connect with his community in meaningful ways. “Studying Métis health and working with MNOs is a form of healing, in a way, giving Métis a voice,” he says. “I love research and have always wanted to get a better education and be useful in more ways.” The MNO would like to express its deep gratitude to the researchers and contributors to this body of research, including Sherry Cripps, Robin Sadler, Keith King, Sarah Edwards, Amy Melslow, Cindy Lai, David Crenna, Jeff Evenson, Samantha Morais, and Andrew Mendrowitz, as well as the MNO citizens who have generously shared their thoughts and experiences.

