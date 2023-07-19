Health
CDC data show most cocaine and psychostimulant overdose deaths also involve opioids
CNN
—
Drug overdose deaths from psychostimulants such as cocaine and methamphetamine have risen sharply in the United States in recent years, and new report A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study shows that opioids are also responsible for most of these deaths.
About 79% of cocaine overdose deaths and about 66% of psychostimulant deaths in 2021 had opioids, according to CDC data. And the combination of these drugs is becoming increasingly common.
Overdose deaths from both cocaine and opioids have increased more than seven-fold over the past decade, rising from less than one death per 100,000 in 2011 to almost six in 2021. Also, deaths from both psychostimulants and opioids increased 22-fold, jumping from 0.3 deaths per 100,000 in 2011 to nearly 7 in 2021.
Deaths from non-opioid cocaine and psychostimulants also increased, but at a much slower rate.
“This epidemic shows that it can be very dynamic and change very quickly,” said Katherine Keyes, an associate professor at Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health. Although he is not involved in the new report, his research focuses on psychiatry and the epidemiology of substance use. “This data is a stark reminder of how much more we need to do to combat these highly preventable deaths.”
The new CDC report doesn’t specify the types of opioids involved, but experts say the trends highlight the dangers of illicit fentanyl, a potent synthetic opioid.
“Combining cocaine and fentanyl is much more toxic and deadly. Methamphetamine alone can kill more people than cocaine, but that being said, when combined with fentanyl it is much more dangerous,” said Dr. Nora Volkow, director of the National Institute on Drug Abuse. “This explains why we are seeing first-hand the high rise in mortality from these two drugs.”
But fentanyl isn’t the only factor, experts say, and it will take multiple strategic approaches to deal with a deadly overdose epidemic in the United States.
“The dramatic increase in cocaine and methamphetamine deaths over the past decade highlights that this is not an opioid crisis, but a polysubstance overdose crisis that requires a proven array of interventions to save lives,” said Sarah Wakeman, M.D., an addiction physician at Massachusetts General Brigham. He is not involved in this new report.
Both intentional and unintentional combinations of these drugs likely contribute to increased overdose mortality, she and others say.
Combinations of opioids and stimulants have been common among drug users for many years, with cocaine used for decades and, more recently, psychostimulants such as methamphetamine.
“Studies show that people who use both stimulants and opioids are at higher risk of health-related complications and that treatment models that address both are even more limited,” Wakeman said.
But fentanyl is also polluting the illicit drug market, increasing the risk of unintended exposure.
Dealers “are diluting or adding fentanyl to drugs that are expensive to produce,” Mr. Bolkow said. “They put in a small amount of fentanyl, which is cheap, but powerful enough to produce a powerful substance.”
This is especially true of cocaine, which is more expensive to manufacture and transport, and helps explain why the CDC’s new report has determined that cocaine and opioid combinations are so common, she said. And the amount of cocaine entering the United States increased significantly.
“The more drugs that enter the country, the more people will be exposed to mixing these drugs with fentanyl in the illicit market,” Bolkow said.
Another report said about 110,000 people in the United States died from drug overdoses in the past year. data set The CDC is tracking overdose deaths through February. About a quarter of those deaths were related to cocaine and a third to psychostimulants such as methamphetamine. More than two-thirds involved opioids.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/07/19/health/overdose-deaths-cocaine-meth-opioids-cdc-report/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- CDC data show most cocaine and psychostimulant overdose deaths also involve opioids
- ‘Useful Idiots’ in Western Academia Are Really ‘Conscious Conspirators’ Serving China – OpEd – Eurasia Review
- How the Sunaks party aims to survive key elections
- UK rates expected to rise less sharply after inflation falls to 7.9% | inflation
- Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff seen in his beautifully restored 1968 Fiat India 1100 vintage sedan
- Border Town Betties dress up for fun and raise money for good causes
- A pair of 3.0-magnitude earthquakes hit Los Angeles
- Great Falls Americans hockey club under new ownership
- The Bear season 2 – The Minnesota Daily
- Per Scholas Announces Next Location in Houston
- APHR calls on Indonesia to defend human rights, democracy and climate action within ASEAN
- AI recreates ‘Barbie’ with Bollywood version