Studies have identified the main source of Strep A infection





news The researchers say that prevention and control strategies, such as vaccines, should consider the role of throat carriage as well as skin infections.

An Australian study found bacteria found in the throats of asymptomatic people “is a possible source” in 63% of cases.



Studies show that in communities with high grouping rates, Streptococcus In infectious diseases, transmission is primarily carried out from asymptomatic presence in the throat, questioning the theory that skin-to-skin contact is the primary route of transmission.





group Streptococcus Infection keep causing The burden of disease is high for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, who have the highest prevalence of rheumatic heart fever in the world, and some Highest percentage reported globally Along with skin infections such as impetigo, rheumatic heart disease is one of the sequelae of infectious diseases.





To this end, this study conducted household surveys in three remote Aboriginal communities in the Northern Territory between 2003 and 2005 to determine the relative contribution of impetigo and asymptomatic pharyngeal carriage to the group. Streptococcus contagion; infection.





Apply whole-genome sequencing to 320 groups Streptococcus Strains isolated from the survey included 203 strains (63%) from asymptomatic throat swabs and 117 strains (37%) from impetigo lesions.





Findings reveal clusters of asymptomatic pharyngeal carriage Streptococcus It is a “reservoir” for associated skin infections and can cause impetigo in endemic settings.





“Our analysis reveals a direct link between isolates recovered from the skin and throat, challenging the common belief that skin-to-skin contact is the primary route of transmission,” said lead author Jake Lacy, Ph.D., of the University of Melbourne’s Doherty Institute.





“In fact, we found that bacteria found in the throat of people who showed no symptoms of infection were likely the source of infection in 63% of cases.”





According to the author, for groups, Streptococcus If the infection is predominantly skin-to-skin, targeted interventions will “probably have a significant impact” on reducing skin infections, but if asymptomatic pharyngeal carriage is a “significant source of infection,” strategies that focus solely on interrupting skin-to-skin transmission may be less effective.





The authors say the results of this study, along with changing understanding of how bacteria spread and potentially affect populations, may also inform public health efforts. Streptococcus Vaccine development and future research.





in the meantime currently in developmentNo mass vaccine is licensed in Australia. Streptococcusand the authors recommend that asymptomatic pharyngeal carriage should be considered for vaccination aimed at transmission of the bacterium.





“Understanding the transmission dynamics of pathogens in the local environment is an important aspect of disease surveillance, control and mitigation programs,” they write.





In addition to informing public health approaches, the authors hope that this finding will provide better insight into infection in settings where the bacterium is prevalent and inform the development of more effective and targeted strategies for prevention and control, revealing that control of skin infections in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander populations “proves difficult” and that the dynamics of transmission “are poorly understood.”





“Our study suggests that public health approaches should not focus solely on skin infections, but should also consider the role of throat carriage.” [group A Streptococcus] Infections,” said Professor Stephen Tong, an infectious disease physician at the Doherty Institute and co-author of the book.





“For example, a vaccine that targets bacteria in the throat may be more effective in preventing the spread of infection than a vaccine that targets disease alone.”





“The infectious disease burden documented in this study repeatedly demonstrates that: Fundamental role of primary prevention In our commitment to indigenous health. Importantly, this study prompted researchers to consider the importance of throat transport when evaluating throat transmission dynamics. [group A Streptococcus]. ”







