Washington health experts agree COVID-19 will never end





The DOH said it plans to distribute the vaccine to underinsured or uninsured Washingtonians. The program distributes free vaccines to patients through community health centers and federally accredited health centers. DOH also partners with local pharmacies to do this. “As we prepare for the commercialization of our COVID-19 vaccine, we are working hard to expand access so that anyone who wants it can receive it,” Drummond said. The State Department of Health is providing COVID-19 and flu vaccinations through mobile clinics. The schedule is DOH’s Care-a-Van website . On this DOH site, help me find the place to vaccinate. How can I avoid a prolonged COVID-19 infection? Even mild COVID-19 infections can develop into chronic illness. Prolonged COVID-19 can be debilitating, but we still don’t know much about it. Long-term COVID-19 risk factors and care burdens are as difficult to measure as the number of cases, Chow said. “There are some estimates [that] About 10% of people who recover from COVID-19 continue to develop these long-term symptoms,” he said. “But again, we are still learning and need to spend a lot more time figuring this out.” Long-lasting COVID-19 infections can develop from even mild infections in people who do not have risk factors for developing serious illness. This should be kept in mind when deciding when to take precautions, Chow said. “There is some evidence to suggest that people who stay up to date with recommended vaccines may be at lower risk, but I think we still don’t have a better understanding of what role vaccines play in long-term symptoms,” he said. “At the end of the day, it comes down to personal safety measures. [like masking and ventilation] …standard measures we take to prevent infection in the first place. ” For people already infected with COVID-19, Drummond said, “Potential access to Paxlovid and other medical measures and resources in collaboration with health care providers can reduce the chances of COVID-19 prolonging.” Is the super dodger real? Three years later, it seems that there are still people who have not been infected with the new coronavirus. Do they have special immunities? “It’s definitely possible,” Chow said. But if you’ve been avoiding COVID-19 for this long, there’s a good chance there’s another reason. Maybe you’ve taken precautions seriously, kept up your vaccinations, and simply avoided getting sick. Or maybe you just got infected with the new coronavirus but didn’t test positive. “For some people, it’s an important reminder that the novel coronavirus comes in varying degrees of severity. Some people will be asymptomatically infected,” he said. And if people with milder infections aren’t being tested regularly—and if they have no symptoms—there’s little reason to test, “they may not have known they were infected before.”

