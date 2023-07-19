What role do gut bacteria play in brain health?

A new study presented Wednesday at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference in Amsterdam highlights a growing body of evidence linking people’s health conditions to Alzheimer’s disease. microbiome to their brain health.

A study found that chronic constipation was associated with worsening cognitive ability This corresponds to three years of aging, but two other studies found that specific gut bacteria were associated with aging. dementia risk.

All three studies, not yet published in peer-reviewed journals, point to a possible role for accumulation of ‘bad’ bacteria in the gut in cognitive health.

“We know that regular removal of waste products from the body is essential for overall health. If that doesn’t happen, we could be left with toxins that negatively impact our health in a number of ways,” said Christopher Weber, director of the Alzheimer’s Society’s Global Science Initiative, who was not involved in the study. “More research is needed, but it’s an interesting start.”

When “bad bacteria” crowds “good bacteria” too much,

Chaoran Ma, assistant professor of nutrition at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, led a study examining constipation and cognitive decline, analyzing six years of bowel and cognitive data from 110,000 people from three longitudinal studies.

The study found that people with chronic constipation (defined as having at least one bowel movement every three days) had “significantly” worse cognitive function than those who had one bowel movement per day, equivalent to three years of aging.

People with chronic constipation have more bacteria in their intestines that cause inflammation and less bacteria that break down fiber, said Ma, who was a research fellow at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston and Harvard Medical School at the time the study was completed. This study showed correlation, not causation. This means that the study does not prove that constipation causes such problems.

Researchers don’t know why constipation affects the brain the way it does, Weber said, but speculate that the buildup of “bad” bacteria may overwhelm the “good” ones that act as defenses.

Ma said the study’s findings are particularly important for older adults who are more likely to experience constipation due to lack of exercise, use of certain medications, and fiber-poor diets.

Two other studies presented at the conference, both conducted by researchers at UT Health San Antonio, Texas, found that specific gut bacteria were associated with an increased risk of dementia in cognitively healthy adults. They found that other gut bacteria also had a protective effect.

These findings add to a growing body of data on what scientists call the gut-brain axis, a bidirectional communication pathway that connects the functions of the gastrointestinal tract and the brain through the nervous, immune, and hormonal systems and is involved in a variety of processes: metabolism to stress.

A deeper understanding of this axis could help scientists develop new ways to prevent and treat Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias, even before symptoms appear.

“It’s important to recognize that all of our body systems are connected and working in tandem,” says Weber. “If one of them does not work well and is not properly diagnosed and treated, it can seriously affect the health of other parts of the body.”

Dementia biomarkers in the gut?

In previous studies, people diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, obesity, diabetes, irritable bowel syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, Low gut microbiota diversity compared to disease-free person.

A study conducted in Japan and published in a journal last year CNS Neuroscience and Therapeutics They found that Alzheimer’s patients with constipation experience cognitive decline twice as fast as those without constipation.

However, less is known about how or possibly doctors could one day use such gut changes to reliably detect dementia in people whose brains are still healthy, or to treat it in people who already have symptoms.

“Each person seems to have a unique microbiome, like a fingerprint,” he said. Monia Welllang, a gastroenterologist and clinical assistant professor at the University of South Carolina Greenville School of Medicine. “Scientists are still learning how to manipulate it to improve health and improve disease.

Perhaps the biggest unknown is whether Alzheimer’s disease causes changes in the gut bacteria, or whether changes in the gut bacteria, such as those caused by constipation, cause Alzheimer’s disease, said Rima Kadullah Daok, co-principal investigator at the institute. Alzheimer’s Gut Microbiome Projecta collaborative research initiative mapping the gut-brain axis and investigating how diet and other lifestyle interventions affect cognition.

By extension, are the bacteria themselves toxic to the brain, or are certain byproducts of the bacteria responsible?

“The bacteria that live with us are our partners, for better or worse. Together we complete each other’s metabolism and produce many chemicals,” said Kadula Daok, who is also a professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Duke University School of Medicine in North Carolina. “New research is a good first step, but we need to get to the molecular level and connect the dots.”

For example, a decrease in a bacterial byproduct called butyric acid detected in Ma’s study may partly explain why constipation is associated with cognitive decline.

Butyrate is produced in the gut when certain bacteria break down dietary fiber. It interacts with the immune system and helps reduce symptoms. inflammation in the brain And the spinal cord, Ma said. Butyrate also protects the blood-brain barrier, helping to more effectively prevent toxic molecules from entering the brain.

Less presence of butyrate-producing bacteria can make you more vulnerable to “bad” molecules that enter the brain, leading to worse cognitive function. A study published in the journal last year found that the natural aging process also favors an increase in inflammation-causing bacteria, which can lead to a “leaky gut” and further toxic chemicals entering the brain. nutrients.

Despite being “healthy,” gut microbiota Although not yet defined, there is plenty of evidence that balance is important. In fact, an imbalance in the gut known as dysbiosis is linked to the development of anxiety, obesity, diabetes, depression, multiple sclerosis, chronic fatigue syndrome and other conditions, the paper said.

More research is needed before professionals can use the gut microbiome as a screening tool for Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias. It is less invasive and more convenient than brain scans and spinal taps currently used to diagnose disease.

Dr. Shay Dutta, a neurologist and co-director of the Langone Concussion Center at New York University, said biomarkers like gut bacteria “could provide clues to understanding dementia and perhaps help patients initiate lifestyle modifications earlier through medications and preventive measures.” Essential for treating Alzheimer’s disease.

Studies consistently show that Exercise, get enough sleep, eat right Fiber-rich foods (especially mediterranean diet) not only prevents constipation, but also promotes brain health.

“It’s time to stop seeing Alzheimer’s as just a disease of the brain, and rather start looking at it as a disease of the brain, liver and gut,” Kadura-Daok said. “Lifestyle changes for the better, such as eating right, exercising, and reducing stress, are more effective than the Alzheimer’s drugs available today.”

