The reason why some people do not get sick even if they are infected with the new coronavirus

IEarly in the Covid-19 pandemic, when the novel coronavirus still seemed to be confined to China, public health officials was divided over whether to declare the epidemic a global emergency. Things changed when it became clear that the virus was quietly spreading farther and faster than anyone realized, facilitating transmission among contagious people. who is not feeling sick.

Some viruses, like the original SARS, only infect people when they are showing symptoms. He who has symptoms, such as the flu, may spread the infection 1-2 days before. A study in the first (vaccine-free) year of the pandemic suggests: more than half the cases The novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) was caused by an infected person who had no symptoms when exposed to the virus. Some of these asymptomatic spreaders later experienced fever, cough and other symptoms, but about 40% did not develop symptoms enough to sniffle.

Why people are able to clear SARS-CoV-2 from their bodies before SARS-CoV-2 enters is one of the enduring mysteries of the pandemic. A group of scientists at the University of California, San Francisco now believe they have found the answer. It’s in the genes.

and The study was announced Wednesday In the journal Nature, the researchers identified a mutation that makes a person nearly 10 times more likely to be asymptomatic. “It’s just a natural stroke of luck,” says Jill Hollenbach, an immunogeneticist who led the study.

Hollenbach’s UCSF lab focuses on human leukocyte antigens (HLA). HLA helps the immune system monitor every cell in the human body and is a key molecule during the early stages of infection. HLA proteins constantly grab small pieces of protein that they find inside or around cells, carry them to the surface, and present them to passing immune cells.

In most cases, these proteins are just harmless fragments of healthy cells. Like biometric scanners, immune cells read this as “self” and ignore it. However, HLA molecules may carry something they do not recognize, such as part of a bacterial protein or part of a virus. It should alarm the immune system, mobilize antibody production, and send an army of T cells into the area.

However, not all HLA molecules are created equal. Some molecules are better at trapping different types of proteins than others. And HLA genes are among the most diverse genes in the human genome. Hollenbach had a hunch that part of the variability in people’s immune responses to SARS-CoV-2 stemmed from their unique HLA. To see if that was true, she turned to the National Bone Marrow Donor Program. This is the largest database of people whose HLA genes have been decoded, containing a total of about 13 million people. (HLA genes are the genes that must be matched so that a person receiving an organ or bone marrow transplant does not reject the foreign tissue.)

Hollenbach’s team was able to recruit about 30,000 people from that registry to participate in the COVID-19 citizen science study. The study, launched by UCSF colleagues Jeffrey Holguin, Mark Pletcher, and Gregory Marcus, will track people’s exposure, infection, and symptoms of COVID-19 through a smartphone app. From the time we started tracking this data to his April 2021, when the vaccine was widely available, more than 13,000 people had tested positive. Of that group, 10% had no symptoms at all.

When Hollenbach’s team looked at what these people had in common, they found that about 1 in 5 shared a common mutation in the HLA gene known as HLA-B*15:01. This suggests that this version of her HLA is particularly potent in clearing her SARS-CoV-2. To understand why, researchers followed frozen samples of T cells from individuals with the B*15:01 mutation (T cells taken long before the Covid-19 pandemic) and exposed them to SARS-CoV-2. They confirmed that the majority of these T cells recognized the virus immediately.

Further experiments revealed a possible reason for this. This version of her HLA is good at catching some of the other coronaviruses that most resemble SARS-CoV-2 (the coronaviruses that cause seasonal colds). So if you have this HLA of hers and are exposed to those viruses (which most people have), when SARS-Cov-2 emerges, the body doesn’t need time to make her specifically targeted T cells to fight it. they are already there.

“People with this B*15:01 mutation and cross-reactive T cells appear to be particularly effective, for lack of a better word, at destroying the virus very early in the infection, before they show any symptoms,” said Hollenbach. Her team’s work does not address whether such individuals clear SARS-CoV-2 so quickly that they do not acquire the viral load necessary for infectivity.

But Hollenbach hopes the findings could help future efforts to design more effective vaccines. “We now know some of the immunological signatures that make people have this very favorable outcome,” she said. “Although it is not possible to completely prevent infection, the absence of symptoms is a health benefit.”

“Their approach is very clever and the paper is very exciting,” said Jean-Laurent Casanova, who studies the genetics of virus resistance at Rockefeller University but was not involved in the new study. The impact of the B*15:01 mutation is particularly pronounced when people have two copies of him, and “this gives weight to these important findings,” he said.

However, in a perfect world, the cryopreserved T cells prior to COVID-19 would have come from donors with the same HLA genotype who participated in the UCSF study, so the explanation they provided is still open to question, he added. This question, he hopes, may be answered by his own group in the coming months.

Casanova is one of the co-leaders of the COVID-19 Human Genetics Initiative, an international consortium that has collected and sequenced the genomes of thousands of individuals. Appears to be completely resistant to SARS-CoV-2 infection. He and his colleagues are analyzing their DNA for rare variants that may play a role in keeping repeatedly infected people, such as health care workers and spouses of infected people, from testing positive for the virus. Studying these so-called Super Dodgers is just one of our goals. They are also investigating the genetic differences involved in the most severe cases of COVID-19 pneumonia. neurological complicationsand long coronavirus.

Previously, they found individuals on opposite ends of the immunological luck spectrum.of paper The consortium, which was announced in 2021, found that in 10% of the most severe cases of COVID-19, people have pre-existing autoantibodies that oppose some of the body’s key immune defenses, dooming their chances of fighting off the infection.

Casanova and his collaborators didn’t specifically start studying silent spreads, people who were infected but had no symptoms. However, they are now in a position to go back to the cohort and look at the HLA genes to see how people with the B*15:01 mutation tend to be infected and sick.