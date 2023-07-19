Social isolation is associated with decreased brain volume

Maintaining friendships and other social connections may be essential for maintaining brain health as we age. A large new study suggests that older people who are more isolated are at higher risk of brain atrophy, especially in areas of the brain associated with dementia, compared to older people with more frequent social interactions.

“Social isolation has become a serious problem for older adults,” study authors said Toshiharu Ninomiya, MD, PhDof Kyushu University in Fukuoka, Japan statement. “These results suggest that providing support to help people initiate and maintain connections with others may be beneficial in preventing brain atrophy and the onset of dementia.”

Approximately 9,000 Japanese adults aged 65 and older without dementia participated in the analysis. About 57 percent were female, with an average age of 73 years. All participants were tested. MRI I received a scan and medical checkup.

Dr. Ninomiya and co-researchers determined each person’s social interaction frequency by asking one question: “How often do you keep in touch with relatives or friends who do not live with you (eg, meet or talk on the phone)?” Answer choices are daily, several times a week, several times a month, or rarely.

Published in July 12th neurology, The results showed that the total brain volume (gray plus white matter) was 67.3 percent in the least-contacted group, compared to 67.8 percent in the most-contacted group. People with less social interaction and connections had lower volumes in brain regions involved in memory and affected by dementia, such as the hippocampus and amygdala.

The study authors also found that less frequent social contact significantly increased the volume of white matter lesions. The lowest frequency group had 0.30 percent, while the highest frequency group had 0.26 percent.

Research so far White matter lesions are associated with increased risk of cognitive impairment, dementia, depression and stroke.

Depression can trigger a ‘vicious cycle’ of isolation

The research team noted that: symptoms of depression Partially explained the relationship between social isolation and brain volume. However, these depressive symptoms account for only 15-29 percent of the associations.

not yet, Dr. Howard FilitCo-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Alzheimer’s Disease Drug Discovery Foundationemphasizes that depression can foster a downward spiral with respect to isolation.

“People who are socially isolated can become depressed, Alzheimer’s disease It’s associated with depression 30 to 40 percent of the time,” says Filitt, who was not involved in the study. “Cognitive decline can lead to further isolation and depression. It’s a vicious cycle.”

Loneliness Can Cause Physical Damage

Isolation can cause health hazards beyond the brain.of National Aging Council Warns that loneliness can heighten emotions high blood pressure riskheart disease, obesity, weakened immune system, anxiety, death.

Previous research has shown that loneliness can contribute to inflammation and oxidative stress, which can affect blood vessels. Dr. Joel SalinasThis effect on blood vessels may also be responsible for the shrinking of the brain, says Dr. Wang, a clinical assistant professor of neurology at NYU Langone Health in New York City. Dr. Salinas was not involved in the study, but he also serves as the medical institution’s Chief Medical Officer. Isaac Healthis an at-home memory clinic for brain health and memory issues in New York City.

The authors emphasize that the study does not prove that social isolation causes brain atrophy. It just shows relevance. They also noted that the study was limited to older Japanese only, so the results may not be generalizable to other ethnic groups or young people.

“Although this study is a snapshot in time and does not conclude that social isolation causes brain atrophy, several studies have shown that exposing older people to social stimulation groups halts brain volume decline and improves thinking and memory, suggesting that interventions to ameliorate social isolation in people may prevent brain volume loss and the often associated dementia,” Ninomiya said.

How Seniors Can Connect to Maintain Their Brains

seniors often struggle with feelings of loneliness and social isolation. Milnova E. Seide, MarylandAssociate Professor of Geriatric Psychiatry and Geriatrics and Associate Director of Psychiatry. Montefiore Aging Brain Center Located in Yonkers, New York.

“Up to 40 percent of older adults experience social isolation,” says Seyde, who did not contribute to the paper. “Basically, when you’re socially isolated, your brain has no stimulation, but it needs stimulation just like any other organism. We know that the brain works differently when it doesn’t get the stimulation it gets from regular human interaction. It’s a ‘use it or lose it’ situation.”

While meeting new people can be harder as you get older, Seyde encourages older people to be proactive about building and maintaining relationships. She often encourages her patients to contact their state’s Aging Service. They usually have contact information for senior centers and other local organizations that work with seniors and organize group events, outings and classes.federally operated Aged care search provides a similar directory, connecting the public to services for seniors and their families.

of National Institute on Aging Encourage older adults to explore activities such as:

playing cards

Group travel

Video chat with friends and family

try a new restaurant

Start group hobbies such as knitting, bird watching, and painting

reconnect with old friends through high school or college reunions

from himself researchSalinas observed that just having someone you can count on to listen most or all the time when you need to talk can lead to cognitive improvements. Resilience.

You can also consider your hobbies. “Finding a group of people with similar interests is really great because it increases the chances of building a reciprocal relationship,” he says.