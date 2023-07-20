MDH Investigates Five Cases of Legionnaires’ Disease in Grand Rapids





The Minnesota Department of Health is investigating an outbreak of five confirmed cases of Legionnaires’ disease in Grand Rapids. Health officials said no environmental cause of the disease had yet been identified, and all five adults became ill between the end of April and mid-July. All patients were hospitalized and no deaths from this cluster have been reported. Legionellosis is a bacterial pneumonia acquired after inhaling aerosolized water containing Legionella bacteria. Health officials have said that drinking water containing Legionella bacteria does not cause legionnaires’ disease, nor does it spread from person to person. The MDH said it was working to identify the likely source of the bacteria, but that investigations could be complicated. The agency says past outbreaks have been linked to a variety of environmental water sources, including cooling towers, building plumbing systems, hot tubs and decorative fountains. Common symptoms include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, headache, muscle aches and fatigue. Other symptoms include weakness, loss of appetite, confusion, diarrhea, and nausea. The MDH says most people exposed to Legionella do not develop legionnaires’ disease. People at increased risk of infection and severe disease include current or former smokers over the age of 50. Other risk factors include chronic health conditions such as lung, kidney and liver disease. diabetes; cancer; conditions and drugs that affect the immune system. MDH has asked health care providers to monitor other patients for symptoms that may indicate Legionnaires’ disease. The MDH does not recommend testing for people who may be infected but have no symptoms. In 2022, Minnesota reported 109 cases of Legionellosis. Related article: Legionellosis grand rapids health Minnesota Department of Health

