There is a new preventive treatment for RSV, what parents need to know
- A new drug has been approved by the FDA to help prevent RSV in newborns and infants.
- Experts agree that bayfortus may help prevent serious respiratory syncytial virus infections and hospitalizations.
- Beyfortus has demonstrated safety and efficacy with minimal risks and side effects.
As a monoclonal antibody, Beyfortus can mimic aspects of the immune system to fight off viral infections. The drug is given as a preventive measure, with a single injection expected to last the season.
RSV is a lung infection and can infect people of all ages, but it is of greater concern for infants and the elderly.according to
“RS virus is a viral disease that occurs in infants every winter, resulting in frequent doctor visits, emergency department visits and even frequent hospitalizations,” he said. Dr. Sharon Nachman, Director of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at Stony Brook Children’s Hospital. “Babies often have fevers and difficulty breathing. There is no specific treatment other than giving them fluids and oxygen if needed. Remember, babies have immature immune systems, small and young lungs, and will have trouble coping with this virus.”
RSV is the most common cold A virus that affects infants and young children every year.
Because it is highly contagious and irritates the respiratory tract, infection can be severe. bronchiolitis again pneumonia in infants and young children (infections in the small airways or air sacs of the lungs, respectively), Dr. Thomas Truman, explained by a pediatric critical care physician.baby holding congenital heart disease, chronic lung diseaseor those with a history of premature birth, are the group most susceptible or at highest risk for moderate to severe respiratory illness from RSV.
About 1-2% of all infants are hospitalized for RSV each year, and rarely die from the disease.
The bottom line: It’s common, contagious, and can cause serious illness in young children, leading to hospitalization and sometimes death, Truman added.
“This monoclonal [antibody] (This is not a vaccine, nor is it a cure for RSV.) It helps prevent hospital visits as well as doctor visits and emergency department visits,” Nachman explained. “The key to its success is its long half-life, which means it remains active in children for months, allowing the drug to protect against respiratory syncytial virus all winter long.”
Truman explained that Bayfortus appears to be a game changer in preventing serious respiratory syncytial virus infections in infants and young children.
“Although all children will eventually get RSV infection, reducing infection among the youngest and most vulnerable infants is key,” Truman said. “The experience of COVID-19 has well demonstrated that RSV and other communicable viral diseases are just part of business in our society.Bayfortas reduces the cost of doing business by preventing or mitigating serious illnesses among the most vulnerable and youngest children.”
Monoclonal antibody therapy has been shown to be very safe and effective, as shown by three large clinical trials.
Studies have shown that the risk is minimal and limited to rash, injection site irritation, and fever. severe allergic reaction, Anaphylaxisalways remains a rare potential side effect, Truman said.
Older children are not candidates, but RSV infections in older age groups are much less severe and rarely result in hospitalization.
There are currently no good antiviral drugs to treat RSV.
“Preventing disease in young, high-risk infants is key and always starts with the good. hand wash And to minimize exposure to infected people,” Truman said. “be vaccination Approved for the elderly and soon to be approved for pregnant women. antibody It is passed on to the unborn child, so it can prevent or reduce serious infections in the baby after birth. ”
Nachman agrees that prevention is key.
“None of us live in a bubble, so your child is exposed to both children and adults who have the virus and can easily pass it on,” Nachman said. “Nutrition is good, good sleep habits Helps keep children healthy. There are no approved or documented vitamins, over-the-counter drugs, or herbal remedies that can prevent or treat RSV more effectively than placebo. ”
