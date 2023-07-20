Fibromyalgia is associated with increased risk of premature death

person who has fibromyalgia They are more likely to die prematurely than people without the disorder and usually cause chronic problems such as pain, fatigue, sleep, and mood.

Overall, fibromyalgia is associated with a 27% higher risk of premature death from all causes, according to a new study. Meta-analysis of fibromyalgia and mortality studies published in journal July 10 RMD open. especially, man with fibromyalgia The new analysis found that people were more than three times more likely to die by suicide. Fibromyalgia is also associated with an increased risk of premature death from accidents and infections.

“Fibromyalgia patients have more mental illness when it comes to suicide,” he says. Dr. Frederick Woolfco-director of the National Data Bank. rheumatic disease And a clinical professor at the University of Kansas School of Medicine in Wichita, he wasn’t involved in the new analysis. “Some see accidents as a euphemism for avoiding suicide,” Dr. Wolfe says.

Fibromyalgia Increases Risk of Depression

About 4 million adults nationwide have fibromyalgia. pain all over the body sleep disturbances, fatigue, emotional and mental distressaccording to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Women are twice as likely to be infected as men, and are more likely to be diagnosed in middle age, the CDC said.

Although the exact cause of fibromyalgia is unknown, risk factors for the condition include:

something like an autoimmune disease Lupus again rheumatoid arthritis

Stressful or traumatic events or injuries

obesity

Family history of fibromyalgia

people living with fibromyalgia According to the CDC, multiple disabilities can reduce quality of life. He was also more than twice as likely to be hospitalized and more than three times as likely to experience it. major depressive disorder. According to the CDC, fibromyalgia is also associated with an increased risk of premature death from accidents and suicide.

Fibromyalgia often occurs in addition to other chronic diseases

For the new analysis of fibromyalgia and mortality, the researchers considered data from six previously published studies with a total of more than 188,000 participants. These were all observational studies, not controlled studies aimed at proving whether or how fibromyalgia directly shortens lifespan. Co-author of the new analysis, Dr. Julia Traister GolzmannA professor at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev in Israel did not respond to a request for comment.

One limitation of the new analysis is that the small studies included many different definitions of fibromyalgia. Another drawback is that most of the fibromyalgia participants in these small studies also had other widespread medical conditions that could independently influence the odds of early death.

If people with other chronic health problems are susceptible to infection, Diagnosis of fibromyalgiaAs such, the increased risk of death associated with fibromyalgia in the new analysis may not actually be caused by fibromyalgia itself, but by some other underlying health problem, Wolff said.

The risk of premature death associated with fibromyalgia can also vary depending on the condition. type of treatment people say they get Dr. Caleb MichaudA professor of rheumatology and immunology at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, he was not involved in the new analysis.

“Many patients seeking treatment for fibromyalgia face a range of disabilities that only add to the burden on their health, and I also suspect that changes in diagnosis and treatment may have changed the risk of death over time,” says Dr. Michaud.

Be proactive to make sure your fibromyalgia is well managed

But the good news, he added, is that fibromyalgia lifespan and longevity can be improved with appropriate treatment, including both medication and non-pharmacological approaches such as exercise and a good night’s sleep.

“Finding a care team willing to help with these treatments may be the first step,” says Michaud. “The second step, as this new analysis reveals, is to recognize that the lack of aggressive treatment can have serious consequences.”