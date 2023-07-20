Bronx is one of America’s most affected cities – NBC New York





A new study provides statistics on the prevalence of Alzheimer’s-type dementia in New York State, and specifically found that one borough of New York City has the highest Alzheimer’s-type dementia prevalence in the nation. Researchers looking at Alzheimer’s disease prevalence at the county level for the first time found the Bronx borough to have the highest tie for estimated prevalence, according to data published Monday in the Alzheimer’s Association Journal. Using cognitive data from the Chicago Health and Aging Project and population estimates from the National Center for Health Statistics, the prevalence in Bronx County was estimated to be 16.6%. That number is the highest in the United States, along with Miami-Dade County, Florida, and Baltimore City, Maryland. For the rest of New York City, the study found an estimated prevalence of 15% in Kings County (Brooklyn), 14% in Manhattan, and 13.7% in Queens. The study looked at counties across the country with at least 10,000 people aged 65 and over. Studies have found that the highest overall prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease is in the eastern and southeastern regions of the United States. “These new estimates add even more detail to our understanding of the prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease nationwide. In addition to raising awareness of the Alzheimer’s disease crisis in specific communities, this information may help public health programs better allocate funding, staffing and other resources to the care of people with Alzheimer’s disease and all other dementias,” said Dr. Kumar B. Rajan, Professor of Internal Medicine at Rush College of Medicine. . The data not only found the Bronx borough to have the highest prevalence, but it also had the second highest state-level prevalence in New York State as a whole, at 12.7%. Only Maryland had a high prevalence (12.9%). Chris Hemsworth is stepping back from work for now. The 39-year-old actor told Vanity Fair that he will be taking some time off after wrapping up coverage for the new show Limitless. Rajan and other researchers point to certain demographic combinations that could explain why certain counties had higher numbers, such as older average ages and higher proportions of black and Hispanic residents. The Bronx has a higher percentage of its population aged 85 and over (14% compared to the national average of 12% for those aged 65 and over), and a much higher proportion of its population as Black (30.1%) and Hispanic (46.9%) than the national average (9.4% and 8.8%, respectively). Older black Americans are about twice as likely to be diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias as older whites and Hispanics. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, older Hispanics are 1.5 times more likely to develop Alzheimer’s than white Americans. According to the group, about 6.7 million Americans are living with Alheimer’s disease.

