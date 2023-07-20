What is bed rot? Is there a real problem?

TikTok has finally found a word for the most sinful of everyday pleasures: lying in bed and doing nothing. This is called “floor rot”.

according to 1 user According to (a self-described “expert long before TikTok”), bed rot “is people deciding to stay in bed all day and do motionless activities like sleeping, watching TV, or making phone calls.”

Some TikToks are written with irony. makeup tutorial The caption read, “Crooked [get ready with me] “In the old days, if you normally stayed in bed all day, you would feel guilty,” says one of the self-acceptors. One TikToker says“But now that I know it’s real, I no longer feel guilty about rotting beds.”

Jesse Gold, M.D., assistant professor of psychiatry at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, said. Today’s Medpage “I understand it’s like Gen Z self-care,” she said.

“There were a bunch of TikTok videos that were partly funny and partly true that their remedy was to sleep all day,” she said.

After Gold (Who’s in it?) Today’s Medpage Editorial committee) shooting her own TikTok on a rotten bed Today’s Medpage We spoke with her about the social media phenomenon itself and its impact on healthcare workers.

Gold said he’d only recently heard the term appear in a few sessions, but said the practice wasn’t new. “I think most of us can probably point to a time when that was what we did. We just didn’t have a trendy name,” she noted.

The term may have sparked public debate for a variety of reasons, she added. In an increasingly online world, once-private topics like mental health can be pushed to the forefront of collective conversations, bringing togetherness.

“These terms arise when people are trying to find an explanation for what they are doing and they like labels. Labels help them feel less lonely and more understood,” Gold said. “especially [on] I really like social media, to put it in plain mental health terms, because it allows me to bond beyond attachment and relationships, and it makes me feel like I’m not alone. ”

That said, too much passive “floor rot” can be a sign of a more serious problem. “Loneliness, sleep, fatigue, and oversleeping are symptoms of depression. When you’re very, very anxious, you’re basically running a long marathon, and you’re tired, so you might want to sleep,” Gold explained. “And sleep also has an avoidance element, which means that when you’re asleep, you don’t have to think about the stressors you’re actually dealing with or how you’re feeling.”

Fatigue can also indicate other health problems, such as iron deficiency, low vitamin B12 levels, thyroid problems, and the flu, she says. “There are many times when fatigue is the main symptom,” she notes, adding that it may be helpful to step back and look at what causes the bed to rot. “If you’ve been eyeing it all the time, you’re probably tempted to start looking into it and ask yourself why you’re doing it.”

In addition, the very act of rotting beds can be detrimental to your health. Getting too much sleep at night can seriously damage your sleep hygiene, Gold said. “If you come home at 5 and you’re just sitting in bed until morning, eventually you’re actually sad. Our brains are going to be like, ‘Oh, why are you doing this? I’m alone. No one else here. I have nothing else to do. I’m bored.'” Whatever it does, it’s not good for mental health…we’re a social species. ”

Recent research suggests that Americans, especially young people, are spending more. reduce social time and increase alone time and online. But “too much” passive alone time for one person may not matter to another.but diagnostic tools for depressionFor example, if you ask a patient about their sleep habits over the last two weeks (“I feel tired or have low energy” and “I have trouble falling or staying asleep or sleeping too much” ranging from “never” to “almost every day”), a positive response to one factor does not mean that the patient is depressed.

After ruling out other health problems that can cause fatigue, “Frequency is a useful measure of mental health, and interference with daily life is also a useful measure of mental health,” Gold said. It’s also important to assess how different the behavior is from basic habits, she added.

Gold, which has many healthcare workers as customers, said their jobs are so demanding that they are particularly susceptible to “floor rot.”

She herself has even fallen prey to bed and couch pulls. “I have her two speeds, one she’s a hundred and another she’s a zero and there’s nothing in between,” Gold said. “That’s probably what healthcare workers and overly ambitious people struggle with: not only knowing how to stop working and not consistently achieve results, but also not being able to sleep all day and do nothing.”

But instead of dismissing it as “stupid slang,” health-care workers who work with patients who bring up “bed rot” should approach it with curiosity, she says. “Most of the time, when my patients use words I don’t know, it just makes me feel older. But they don’t care if you ask. Rather, I think they want you to ask, ‘I’ve heard that word on social media, can you elaborate on it?'” ”

