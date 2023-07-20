About 100 Americans are still dying from the novel coronavirus each day, the lowest death rate since the pandemic began.

Past the midpoint of 2023, COVID-19 has fallen to become the fourth leading cause of death in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Currently, COVID-19 has a lower mortality rate than heart disease, cancer, and preventable injuries (accidental deaths). But despite the good news, reports say the novel coronavirus still kills nearly 100 Americans a day. Latest CDC stats. This is the lowest death rate from the novel coronavirus since the pandemic began three years ago.

Evolution Continues: Tracking 17 Novel Coronavirus Variants

The CDC’s novel coronavirus tracking page lists 17 variants currently circulating in the United States. The current dominant variants are in the Omicron family, such as XBB.1.16, XBB.1.5, and XBB.2.3. One of the most challenging aspects of the novel coronavirus is this characteristic of the emergence of new potentially lethal variants such as Delta and Omicron. Fortunately, at the moment, none of the 17 tracked variants have taken hold like some previous ones.

Vachon Risk Level: Still at Base Level Despite Recent Increases

The COVID-19 hospitalization rate in the region has been trending upward in recent weeks, but remains within the lowest assessment range for basic risk. The hospitalization rate has risen from 1.2 per 1,000 to 1.8 per 1,000 people since early June, about half of the 3.5 per 1,000 that represents the upper end of the basic risk rating. The local risk assessment aggregates hospitalization rates across regions exposed to COVID-19, including his three counties served by Vachon’s ferry route: King, Kitsap and Pierce.

The VashonBePrepared risk level tool allows for incomplete reporting of home test results. Since the Risk Levels tool was launched, it has been primarily based on reliable and accurate COVID-19 hospitalization rates. Several other factors are also evaluated, such as the level of novel coronavirus in wastewater in our region.

COVID-19: Basic Risk Level

At the basic risk level, if you have had COVID-19, are at risk for health or other reasons, or live with or spend time with high-risk people, wear an N95 mask in public.

Always keep your vaccinations up-to-date, including boosters. Maintain good ventilation at home and at work. People who are suspected of having COVID-19 or who have been confirmed to be infected should avoid it. If you have COVID-19, wear a mask in public and avoid contact with high-risk people for 10 days.

If you have symptoms, be sure to test at home. If your test is positive, isolate for at least 5 days until your test is negative. If you have a weakened immune system, discuss additional precautions with your healthcare provider.

Gadget Moment: Smoke Update for AirNow App

Recently, smoke appeared in the skies of Vachon for the first time this year. Luckily it wasn’t a massive smoke event, but it could be a sign of what’s to come, especially given the smoke that’s been drifting across the Eastern and Plains provinces from Canada’s wildfires lately.

With the AirNow app, you can see when the smoke has started and provide information about when it will clear up. Vachon’s map, shown above from AirNow (left), has points corresponding to each of the island’s seven real-time air quality sensors. Clicking on one of the dots will show you the current air quality “velocimeter” for that sensor (top right), the history of air quality over the past few days (bottom right), and advice on how to reduce your smoke inhalation risk.

You can view AirNow on your computer here: bit.ly/FireAirNow You can also download the app from the Apple or Android stores and install the app on your smartphone.