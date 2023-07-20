Health
Coronavirus: mid-year update is generally good news
Coronavirus: mid-year update is generally good news
About 100 Americans are still dying from the novel coronavirus each day, the lowest death rate since the pandemic began.
Past the midpoint of 2023, COVID-19 has fallen to become the fourth leading cause of death in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Currently, COVID-19 has a lower mortality rate than heart disease, cancer, and preventable injuries (accidental deaths). But despite the good news, reports say the novel coronavirus still kills nearly 100 Americans a day. Latest CDC stats. This is the lowest death rate from the novel coronavirus since the pandemic began three years ago.
Evolution Continues: Tracking 17 Novel Coronavirus Variants
The CDC’s novel coronavirus tracking page lists 17 variants currently circulating in the United States. The current dominant variants are in the Omicron family, such as XBB.1.16, XBB.1.5, and XBB.2.3. One of the most challenging aspects of the novel coronavirus is this characteristic of the emergence of new potentially lethal variants such as Delta and Omicron. Fortunately, at the moment, none of the 17 tracked variants have taken hold like some previous ones.
Vachon Risk Level: Still at Base Level Despite Recent Increases
The COVID-19 hospitalization rate in the region has been trending upward in recent weeks, but remains within the lowest assessment range for basic risk. The hospitalization rate has risen from 1.2 per 1,000 to 1.8 per 1,000 people since early June, about half of the 3.5 per 1,000 that represents the upper end of the basic risk rating. The local risk assessment aggregates hospitalization rates across regions exposed to COVID-19, including his three counties served by Vachon’s ferry route: King, Kitsap and Pierce.
The VashonBePrepared risk level tool allows for incomplete reporting of home test results. Since the Risk Levels tool was launched, it has been primarily based on reliable and accurate COVID-19 hospitalization rates. Several other factors are also evaluated, such as the level of novel coronavirus in wastewater in our region.
COVID-19: Basic Risk Level
The VashonBePrepared risk level tool considers incomplete reporting of home test results. Since the Risk Levels tool was launched, it has been primarily based on reliable and accurate COVID-19 hospitalization rates. Several other factors are also evaluated, such as the level of novel coronavirus in wastewater in our region.
At the basic risk level, if you have had COVID-19, are at risk for health or other reasons, or live with or spend time with high-risk people, wear an N95 mask in public.
Always keep your vaccinations up-to-date, including boosters. Maintain good ventilation at home and at work. People who are suspected of having COVID-19 or who have been confirmed to be infected should avoid it. If you have COVID-19, wear a mask in public and avoid contact with high-risk people for 10 days.
If you have symptoms, be sure to test at home. If your test is positive, isolate for at least 5 days until your test is negative. If you have a weakened immune system, discuss additional precautions with your healthcare provider.
Gadget Moment: Smoke Update for AirNow App
Recently, smoke appeared in the skies of Vachon for the first time this year. Luckily it wasn’t a massive smoke event, but it could be a sign of what’s to come, especially given the smoke that’s been drifting across the Eastern and Plains provinces from Canada’s wildfires lately.
With the AirNow app, you can see when the smoke has started and provide information about when it will clear up. Vachon’s map, shown above from AirNow (left), has points corresponding to each of the island’s seven real-time air quality sensors. Clicking on one of the dots will show you the current air quality “velocimeter” for that sensor (top right), the history of air quality over the past few days (bottom right), and advice on how to reduce your smoke inhalation risk.
You can view AirNow on your computer here: bit.ly/FireAirNow You can also download the app from the Apple or Android stores and install the app on your smartphone.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.vashonbeachcomber.com/news/covid-a-mid-year-update-is-generally-good-news/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Nantucket Stream | Photo Gallery: Yandle Hockey Camp featuring
- Governor Glenn Youngkin | Governor.Virginia.gov
- Google Delights Fans With Barbie Movie Glitter Special Effects: It’s So Cute
- (NEWS) IMO and its Global Maritime Training Institutions: Building Cooperation
- Coronavirus: mid-year update is generally good news
- Earthquakes in Turkey and Syria cause nearly half of the economic losses from global disasters in the first half of 2023: Aoun
- Trump under investigation for civil rights conspiracy in January 6 investigation | donald trump
- Prime Minister breaks silence on sexual assaults in Manipur in parliament, promises tough sentences for perpetrators
- Days of Our Lives and All My Children actor Nick Benedict dies at 77
- The success of Section IX comes to the pinnacle of Goshen’s tennis
- Oversized, Drawstring & More – StyleCaster
- Argonne Hosts Demo Day to Showcase Innovators from Four National Labs