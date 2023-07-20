Health
Do you know people who contracted the novel coronavirus but had no symptoms? New study provides an explanation
Do you know someone who tested positive for COVID-19 but felt nothing?
Scientists estimate that more than 20% of people infected with the new coronavirus have no symptoms at all, and some don’t even know they have it.now New study published July 19 in Nature Their genetics may be the reason why the virus didn’t make them sick, he says.
Some people have the following versions of genes in their immune system: HLA-B This is to avoid being affected by the virus. In this study, people with this particular condition were HLA-B Mutants are 2 to 8 1/2 times more likely to be asymptomatic than those without the mutation.
Goats and Soda covered an early version of this study last year. Scientists have since discovered how this genetically enhanced defense works. That’s because immune cells remember infections from other seasonal coronaviruses, many common colds, and therefore also know how to attack COVID-19.
Bone marrow donors were key to research
Jill HollenbachImmunologists at the University of California, San Francisco, who led the study described in the new study, had no history of mild COVID-19 infections.
“I was infected with the new coronavirus. I was sick for about a week. I really didn’t like it.”
Hollenbach experienced a typical type of COVID-19, experienced moderate symptoms, and eventually made a full recovery. But in her research, she says she’s most interested in people with extreme symptoms.
“In extreme cases it is a very serious disease. [leading to hospitalization or death]. And the other extreme is that you had no symptoms. We don’t really understand what’s causing it,” she says.
The new discovery is in part thanks to the good Samaritan who signed up for the bone marrow donation. be the match program. Some of those who provided his DNA samples to the program also enrolled to participate in Hollenbach’s COVID-19 citizen science study.
“We simply asked registered donors to track their COVID-19 experience through a smartphone app and agreed to look at their genetic data and link it to their answers,” Hollenbach said.
Hollenbach thought the same HLA Genes used to find bone marrow matches may also play a role in COVID-19 outcome. “There are many more diseases and conditions associated with changes in the body. HLA A genomic region superior to other genomic regions. And that’s a big difference,” she says.
HLAare a class of genes involved in the immune system that reside on the surface of cells. When we are infected with a virus, the HLA presents part of the virus like a flag and tells the immune system to kill the infected cells.
There are hundreds of different HLA variants. Hollenbach said that one of them HLA-B*15:01was associated with asymptomatic novel coronavirus.
“To be fair, not everyone does.” [HLA-B*15:01] “It’s probably asymptomatic,” says Hollenbach. “But it was a really obvious, solid, reproducible connection.”
They call it “cross-reactive immunity”
So how does this protection work?
Studies have shown that people with symptoms such as: HLA-B*15:01 Enhanced protection against novel coronavirus, even after exposure to the closely related cold virus. This is the result of a process called cross-reactive immunity.
“The possibility is that exposure to a seasonal cold virus (which in some cases shares many similarities with parts of SARS-CoV-2) provided some pre-existing immunity,” Hollenbach said.
This is similar to the efficacy of many vaccines, including the COVID-19 vaccine.If you show the immune system a piece of the virus, You can use it as a template to create “memory T cells”. It can recognize viruses that match the template in future infections and initiate an immune response.
So when you have people like HLA-B*15:01 Exposure to the common cold generates memory T cells from a template very similar to the novel coronavirus. And since this template provides enough protection from viruses, you may not show any symptoms even if infected.
Hollenbach and her team demonstrated this by looking at T-cell samples from people with the following diseases: HLA-B*15:01 Harvested before the pandemic and then those cells were exposed to the novel coronavirus. Surprisingly, T cells may react to the new coronavirus.
The study doesn’t give all the answers, but it could provide clues to better coronavirus treatments
The scientific community raves about the new research.
Say, “Yeah, that’s groundbreaking.” Dr. Eric Topol, a physician scientist at the Scripps Research Institute, but was not involved in the study. “I think we might get a whole new map of what to do with medicines and vaccines, which is really remarkable.”
Overall, Topol is very enthusiastic about the research, but he also has some concerns. “The main limitation is [the study] There are three cohorts, almost all of European ancestry,” he says.
This type of limited ethnic pool is unfortunately common problem This means that the research may not apply to a wide range of people.
Another major limitation of the study, Topol said, was that symptoms were self-reported. This means that some people who reported being asymptomatic may have had late-onset or mild symptoms that they didn’t record in the app. But the research team “addressed the issue very well,” he said, making sure no symptoms were reported in the two weeks before or after testing positive.
And there’s a caveat that this study doesn’t fully explain the mystery of asymptomatic COVID-19. “The genetic associations found in this study explain some, but not all, of the asymptomatic disease,” says Hollenbach. “Thus, it is certain that there are other genetic and non-genetic factors that are important in asymptomatic infections.”
According to the paper, only one in five of the study participants reported being asymptomatic with COVID-19. HLA-B*15:01 Mutant.
So those lucky people who were born with HLA-B*15:01 May have built-in protection against COVID-19. there may be other versions HLA It also protects people.
And what does this study mean for people without memory T cell protection?
“I think this gives us an opportunity to think about the possibility of developing vaccines and treatments aimed at preventing symptoms rather than preventing infection,” Hollenbach said.
This kind of research-based development is still a long way off, but could lead to substantial advances in therapy in the future.
“If we can find a way to keep people from getting COVID-19, that would be amazing,” Topol said.
Copyright 2023 NPR. For more information, please visit https://www.npr.org.
