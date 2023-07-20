Making strength training a ‘habit’ has health benefits over doing nothing, researchers say – Hamilton





Researchers at McMaster University are trying to answer the age-old question of which weight training is best for building muscle and strength, but they say it depends on what you want most. A review of about 192 controlled studies, with a sample size of about 5,000 and equally split between women and men, generally suggests that regular resistance training is simply better for overall health than not doing it at all. Professor of Kinesiology stuart phillipsHe, who conducted the study with graduate students Bradley Currier and Jonathan McLeod, says most forms of resistance training work, including bodyweight exercises like planks, lunges and push-ups. <br />

Story continues below the ad “What was really important for hypertrophy and growth was lifting multiple sets,” Phillips explained. “Twice a week certainly seems like a good number or frequency. Maybe three times a week is a good number or frequency, but other than that, nothing really innovative.” The result of this project is British Journal of Sports Medicinefocused on what it takes for people to become stronger and experience “muscle hypertrophy”, a signal that signals muscle cell growth. The results seem to support past theories that the heaviest weights are most effective at building strength and lighter weights are most effective at building muscle size. Phillips said that while fatigue appears to be beneficial for both strength gains and muscle growth, results can be “dull” for older people, so age is taken into account in training. “In other words, you may not get the same benefits,” Phillips said. “However, relatively speaking, we have actually found that age is not a factor that significantly alters responses. Phillips said research on weight training is ongoing at the university, but when asked if resistance training or cardio is better for general health, he thinks “you need to do both.” Story continues below the ad “As you get a little older, you need to put a little more emphasis on strength angles,” he says. “I think you can take it to the bank. We’ll do a good job on it soon.”



