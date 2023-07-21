



Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department officials issued a health alert and are actively investigating after a Pierce County man was recently diagnosed with what he believes to be the first infectious disease. white ears in Washington state. “We are working with DOH, the Seattle-King County Public Health Department, Virginia Mason Francisco Hospital, and Kindred Hospital to investigate,” TPCHD spokesperson Kenny Veer told Center Square. “We will also offer testing to other patients who may have been infected. This patient will remain in isolation while he continues to receive treatment.” white ears It’s a drug-resistant bacterium that can cause serious infections, according to TPCHD on Tuesday. news release They also point out that yeast mutations can cause acute illness, especially for people suffering from severe medical conditions while in hospital. Patients in intensive care units and nursing homes are particularly vulnerable. people who carry white ears Officials say you can spread the fungus even if you aren’t sick yourself. Approximately 1 in 3 patients white ears According to the news release, those infected will die. TPCHD officials said the man was first diagnosed on July 13 during an inpatient examination at Kindred Hospital in First Hill, Seattle. The man had previously spent about six weeks at St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Tacoma. Officials said the man had multiple comorbidities and had not recently traveled out of state. Nigel Turner, director of infectious disease control for the City of Tacoma Pierce, said it was too early to tell whether or how far the virus had spread across the state. “We’re continuing to investigate to find out the extent of the spread and other factors,” he said. “Further research will give us even better ideas. We are helping our company and our medical partners to respond quickly and effectively to this and other ailments.” From 2013 to 2022, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention A total of 5,654 cases were reported nationwide. Risk of infection in healthy people white ears That number is extremely low, according to the CDC.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcrightnow.com/news/state/wa-s-first-case-of-potentially-lethal-fungus-diagnosed-in-pierce-county-man/article_1597ed19-b0c9-5393-a42b-325a8b6b3342.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos