Nevada public health officials report death from brain-eating amoeba





LAS VEGAS, Naegleria (FOX5) – The Nevada Department of Public Behavioral Health (DPBH) has reported that a Lincoln County youth has died from Naegleria fowleri infection, also known as the brain-eating amoeba. According to a media release, DPBH believes the individual may have been exposed to radiation at Ash Springs, a natural hot spring on federal land in Lincoln County. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has informed DPBH that Naegleria fowleri has been confirmed as the cause of the patient’s illness. Naegleria fowleri is a microscopic, single-celled, living amoeba that occurs naturally in the environment. According to the DPBH, this amoeba can cause a rare, very serious brain infection called primary amebic meningoencephalitis (PAM), which destroys brain tissue and is most often fatal. According to DPBH, Naegleria fowleri lives in warm fresh water such as soil and lakes, rivers and hot springs. Amoebas enter the body through the nose and infect humans by reaching the brain. It is not contagious from person to person. Symptoms of naegleria fowleri infection begin with severe headache, fever, nausea, and vomiting, and progress to stiff neck, seizures, coma, and, in some cases, death. Because Naegleria fowleri occurs naturally in the environment, there is no means of removing the amoeba from freshwater bodies. Although the risk is low, recreational water users should assume that there is always a risk when entering warm fresh water. Preventive measures recommended by the CDC include: Avoid jumping or diving into warm freshwater bodies, especially during the summer months.

When in warm freshwater, close your nose, use a nose clip, or keep your head above the water.

Do not submerge your head in hot springs or other untreated geothermal water.

Do not dig or stir sediments in shallow, warm, fresh water. Amoebas are more likely to live in sediments at the bottom of lakes, ponds, and rivers. If you want to know more about Naegleria fowleri, Visit the CDC website here. Copyright 2023 KVVU. all rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fox5vegas.com/2023/07/20/nevada-public-health-officials-report-death-brain-eating-amoeba/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos