Paul Dyer’s July mornings are much the same. You wake up and look at the 80’s weather forecast and expect winter.

“It’s pretty bad,” he said. “People say, ‘Oh, what a great day.’ You’ll probably have to hear that today.”

To tell the truth, the hot sun makes him depressed.

“It feels like this big weight is pushing down on you all the time,” Dyer explained. “Everything feels really heavy, it feels like the sun is always shining. This pressure is always there.

“If we told someone, they would hardly believe us and would laugh a lot.”

This mood is known as Seasonal Affective Disorder, or SAD for short. In winter, 5% of the population can suffer from this disease.

Dyer Read about SAD this February Dispatched from Columbus. In that work Dr. Gary Grossel, Chief Medical Officer Researchers at United Health Care in Ohio explained that SAD is a form of depression.

“It actually starts to interfere with your daily life, including how you think and feel,” Grossel explained in an article for the USA TODAY NETWORK in Ohio.

The article was true to Dyer, but for him the season was going backwards. He decided to write a newspaper and inform reporters.

“It’s a well-written article, but I have some concerns,” Dyer said in an email on Feb. 7. “There are quite a few people like me who experience SAD in the heat of the summer, especially when they are young. But if you tell someone about it, they will hardly believe you and will often laugh at the thought that anyone can get SAD in the heat.”

“This is called summer SAD, or summer depression.”

Mr. Dyer’s perspective is not as unique as many might imagine.

It is cataloged by the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) because so many people experience SAD during the summer months.

“Many people feel sad and different for a short period of time.” The NIMH website says:. “Sometimes these mood swings start and end at the turn of the season.”

Most SAD patients develop symptoms in late autumn or early winter. These symptoms usually disappear by spring. It’s called “winter-type SAD, or winter depression.”

For others, like Dyer, the script flips.

“Some people may experience depression during the spring and summer,” the NIMH website says. “It’s called summer SAD, or summer depression, and it’s not very common.”

Strangely enough, the summer lover’s SAD symptoms are quite different from the winter lover’s.

In winter, people with SAD tend to oversleep, overeat and gain weight, and withdraw from society.

People with summer-type SAD have trouble sleeping (insomnia), lose weight due to anorexia, and experience anxiety states such as agitation, restlessness, and violent behavior.

he moved north from Ohio to escape the heat and sun

Dyer still lives in his childhood home in Clintonville. He graduated from Grindstone High School and then Ohio State University.

“I was out there in 1982,” he said.

Although he was from the city, he spent many weekends throughout the 1970s visiting family in rural Richland and Ashland counties.

“My mother grew up in Ashland,” Dyer said. “My grandmother and they lived near Olivesburg.”

He remembers going to the Olivesburg General Store over 50 years ago.

“When I was a kid, this was a real grocery store,” Dyer recalls. “It wasn’t like now. We went there to buy ice cream and I was sitting at the ice cream counter next to the Amish guy eating ice cream. It was kind of fun.”

When he finally grew up and graduated from college, he headed north for cooler climates and longer winters.

He lived in Boston and then upstate New York. After being away for decades, he moved into the house about ten years ago.

“I feel comfortable in winter”

Throughout his life, all of his best memories were in winter.

“I used to play outside in the snow when I was really young,” Dyer said. “I love being outside in the snow. I started cross-country skiing as an adult. I love it.”

It wasn’t necessarily the snow he liked. it was the temperature.

“I’ve always liked cold weather,” Dyer said. “I felt more comfortable than usual. I always felt stifled in hot weather and never felt as free as in winter.”

Some of the best winters he ever had were in New England.

“When you go outside, the air is fresh,” Dyer said. “It’s more comfortable. It makes me feel better.”

He admits that he enjoys the longer daylight hours in the evenings each summer, but he also doesn’t like the brightness of the sun during the summer days.

“It’s just that, it’s part of the weight,” Dyer said. “It’s just a bright light shining on you all the time. During the winter months, you feel cozy. It’s dark and cold, but you feel comfortable and cozy anyway.”

Those who agree with him know that fall is quickly approaching, so they are excited about this time of year.

“The nice thing about summer is that we can look forward to the cooler weather,” says Dyer. “January and February, oh, I think summer is on the way.”

