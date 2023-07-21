A model-based approach for estimating vaccine efficacy against SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern

In a recent study published in Nature Communications, A group of researchers examined

Efficacy of modern vaccines and variant-matched boosters against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) omicron variants and their potential to reduce hospitalizations and deaths in one year.

study: Estimating long-term vaccine efficacy against SARS-CoV-2 variants: a model-based approach. Image credit: BaLLunLa/Shutterstock.com

Background

The rapid development and distribution of a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine has significantly reduced 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases, hospitalizations and deaths globally.

However, the emergence of worrisome variants has reduced the effectiveness of vaccines in preventing infection and transmission, although vaccines still provide protection against severe outcomes.

Variants and subtypes of Omicron predominate, causing repeated infections due to weakened immunity. A new bivalent vaccine targeting Omicron showed higher immunogenicity.

Predicting vaccines as viruses evolve efficacy making new vaccine and booster decisions dependent on immunogenicity and safety data rather than clinical trials.

About research

This study used empirical data on vaccine efficacy against mild illness, hospitalization, and death from SARS-CoV-2 Delta and Omicron BA.1/BA.2 variants in the United Kingdom. Data included his three vaccines: Oxford/AstraZeneca AZD1222, Pfizer-BioNTech BNT162b2 and Moderna mRNA-1273.

In the primary analysis, the authors used data for all age groups from the study and the 65+ age group. However, there was no gender stratification in the original study and no data on previous infections were available, which could have biased estimates of vaccine efficacy.

Immunological models used a biphasic exponential decay function to represent individual immunity levels (IL) after vaccination. Logistic relationships between IL and vaccine efficacy for mild illness, hospitalizations, and deaths were examined.

Additionally, the authors considered two approaches to incorporate the effects of the third and fourth vaccinations. Their main analysis considered a vaccine-specific restoration of ILs to a constant, dose-dependent level after each administration, regardless of previous attenuation.

ILs achieved on subsequent doses were also independent of the vaccine regimen used for the first dose. As an alternative study, we boosted IL in a vaccine- and dose-dependent manner, restored IL after the third and subsequent doses based on the magnitude of the boost, and examined the IL achieved after the second dose.

In this approach, ILs achieved on subsequent doses were associated with the vaccine regimen used in the main course, but not with the time since the second dose.

In this study, we used estimates of relative neutralization titers reported in other studies to predict the efficacy of mutant-adapted vaccines. This was used to estimate the potential advantage of the mutant-adapted vaccine compared to the ancestral vaccine.

research result

Our results reveal that the immunological model is in good agreement with the vaccine efficacy data observed for the three vaccines in use in the UK and accurately reproduces the decline in efficacy to both Omicron variants over a 1-year period.

There is an estimated 5.1-fold reduction in immunity levels to the omicron mutant compared to delta. Applying the inferred reduction from the immunogenicity data to the putative relationship to the Wuhan virus predicts vaccine efficacy against both variants more pessimistically than direct model fitting.

According to the authors’ findings, when comparing the three vaccines, mRNA-1273 showed the highest immune response, followed by BNT162b2 and AZD1222. The study also found that the half-life of initial decline in immunity was 35 days, whereas the estimated half-life of subsequent decline in immunity was 581 days.

Short-term predictions of vaccine efficacy against Omicron variants showed a decline in hospitalization efficacy to 49.7% for AZD1222, 70.3% for mRNA-1273, and 64.1% for BNT162b2 180 days after the third dose.

One year after vaccination, the predicted level of protection declined further to 38.0% for AZD1222, 59.5% for mRNA-1273 and 52.6% for BNT162b2, with relatively low protection against infection or mild illness and moderate protection against hospitalization.

This study also investigated the potential benefits of a mutant-adapted vaccine. The mutant-adapted vaccine is estimated to provide longer-lasting, more sustained protection against both mild disease and hospitalization compared to the ancestral vaccine administered as her fourth inoculation.

discussion

As the world faces an endemic epidemic of SARS-CoV-2, it becomes important to understand the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines against different variants.

This study presents a modeling framework that integrates knowledge about the utility of neutralizing antibody titers (NAT) as a measure of protection and population-based vaccine efficacy data.

The model allows short-term predictions of vaccine efficacy beyond the observed period, helping to determine ongoing vaccination strategies and booster immunizations for high-risk populations. However, challenges remain due to the complexity of developing immunity to the virus and its variants.

This study shows that ancestral vaccines are initially highly protective, but their efficacy declines over time due to reduced immunity and immune escape by omicron mutants. Switching to a variant-adapted vaccine as the fourth dose prevents almost twice as many severe cases in one year compared to using the ancestral vaccine for the fourth dose.

This study highlights the importance of regular booster vaccinations in the control of COVID-19, especially for vulnerable populations.

As SARS-CoV-2 continues to evolve, validated models for estimating the efficacy of modified vaccines based on immunogenicity data will be essential to assess the benefits of boosting existing vaccines or mutant modified vaccines.

Conclusion

This study presents a model that integrates NAT and population-based vaccine efficacy data to predict short-term vaccine efficacy. Ancestral vaccines provide high protection initially, but omicron immune escape reduces protection over time.

As a fourth dose, the variant-adapted vaccine could prevent twice as many severe cases per year. Routine booster vaccinations are essential for managing COVID-19, especially for vulnerable populations, as the virus evolves.

A validated model based on immunogenicity data will help determine booster doses of existing vaccines or vaccines with modified variants.