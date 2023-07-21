Health
Which is more important between stretching, balancing and strength training as you age?
Editor’s Note: Consult your doctor before starting a new exercise program. Stop immediately if you feel pain.
CNN
—
Gray hair and wrinkled skin are often lamented as the most unpleasant side effects of aging. It can be discouraging to see your youthful features fade away, but your state of strength, balance and flexibility is far more important. Severe deterioration of these areas can lead to pain, falls, fractures, and loss of overall mobility and functionality. Consider not being able to play with your grandchildren, climb stairs, or carry groceries.
No matter how active you are, you lose muscle mass and strength as you age. In fact, muscle mass and strength peak between the ages of 30 and 35. They then slowly but steadily decline. Statistics show that this decline accelerates at age 65 for women and 70 for men. National Institutes of Health. Similarly, everyone loses balance and flexibility with age due to changes in vision, sensory nerves, joints and ligaments.
“Joints in the spine, hips, knees, and shoulders naturally develop arthritis as we age, making the interfaces between ligaments, tendons, and muscles stiffer,” said George Eldaily, M.D., a sports medicine physician at the Orlando Health Jewett Institute of Orthopedic Surgery in Winter Garden, Florida. “It’s a very familiar process.”
Since these reductions are well documented, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends Adults over the age of 65 get at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity per week. Additionally, he should do strength and balance exercises at least twice a week.
How to improve quality and quantity of life
Strength, balance, and flexibility are all important, but is increasing one more important than the other? In general, if you want to improve the quality and quantity of your life, doing aerobic exercise should be your main concern, says John Higgins, M.D., a sports cardiologist at the McGovern School of Medicine at the University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston. Resistance is next for him training, with balance and flexibility training being his third most important.
But on an individual level, Erdaily said it all depends on the patient. “For Masters athletes, strength and flexibility are likely more important to improve performance and reduce injuries,” he said. “But someone who is 85 and wants to be functional will focus on balance and strength to reduce the risk of falls.”
There are also differences depending on the individual’s health status. Eldaily said people with arthritis should focus first on joint flexibility, while people who have just had knee replacement surgery should focus on strength training. If you have osteoporosis, it’s important to have balance to prevent falls.
Read more: Sign up for CNN’s Fitness, But Better newsletter series. A 7-part guide to help you easily start healthy habits with expert help..
Despite evidence supporting the importance of physical activity, 28% of Americans over the age of 50 are inactive. 2016 CDC Survey. In addition, inactivity increases with age, with over 35% of people over the age of 75 being inactive. That’s a problem. Physical activity can improve mental health and prevent dementia and cognitive decline. Add to that gains in strength, balance and flexibility, and you have a great chance of aging healthily.
“Think of it like a pyramid,” says Higgins. “Aerobic exercise is the top of the pyramid, underpinned by strength, balance and flexibility. Without these foundations the pyramid would collapse.
Keep in mind that if the idea of incorporating cardio, strength training, balance and flexibility training into your weekly routine seems overwhelming, you don’t necessarily need a gym membership or a personal trainer. This important job can be seamlessly woven into your life.
For example, golf and gardening are fun ways to add cardio to your life. So is dog walking. Carry on a weighted backpack while walking and begin a “racking” exercise based on military training that combines cardio and exercise. strength training. Yoga is a gentle activity that increases flexibility, but also builds strength and activates the core. Standing on one foot in front of the grocery line or TV is an easy way to add balance training to your life.
“A lot of people like to complicate things by planning and measuring progress, but it doesn’t have to be that complicated,” says Eldaily. “Incorporate these things into your daily routine and try to be consistent. You’ll reap the benefits over time.”
Higgins agreed. “If you don’t believe that strength, balance and flexibility training really works, try it for a few months and see what a difference it makes,” he said. “Maybe it will make things more enjoyable, whether it’s playing with the grandkids or doing exciting activities like ziplining, and you’ll be able to do regular cardio more easily and with fewer injuries.”
Melanie Radzicki McManus Freelance writer specializing in hiking, travel and fitness.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/07/21/health/exercises-for-aging-bodies-wellness/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The judge has decided the date of the trial against Donald Trump
- Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin in Belarus, video shows – BBC News
- Which is more important between stretching, balancing and strength training as you age?
- Bollywood is shaken and disgusted by the shameful incidents
- Bert Bathiany, Moeller’s new head football coach, is raising the bar
- ICON. AMSTERDAM’s meteoric rise in the industry
- OpenAI, Google and Others Commit to Watermarking AI Content for Safety, White House Announces
- Boris Johnson’s Covid-Era iPhone finally unlocked by ‘tech experts’
- Blusukan results, Jokowi to add repairs to damaged roads in Bengkulu
- Cricket: Ashes 2023 England v Australia: England rise by Australian tally as hosts take control of Fourth Test
- Target changes its dress code for employees, allowing more workers to wear shorts | The mighty 790 KFGO
- Cypher’s plot may lead to Imran Khan’s disqualification, defense minister says