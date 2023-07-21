Health
New York University Langone Health News — Friday, July 21, 2023
News from New York University Langone Health
Headers linked to memory issues raise questions about soccer safety as World Cup opens
ABC News – July 20th
-Joel Salinas, MD, MBA, Clinical Assistant Professor of Neurology
Long Novel Coronavirus Update: NIH Research Leader Leora Horwitz, M.D.
Conversations about healthcare – July 20th
– Leora Horwitz, M.D., Ph.D., Professor, Department of Population Health Medicine, Hospital Medicine
New chronic heart disease guidelines update role of GDMT, imaging, and revascularization
TCTMD – July 20th
– Sunil Rao, M.D., Leon H. Charney, Professor of Cardiology
-Harmony R. Reynolds, M.D., Leon H. Charney, Associate Professor of Cardiology
-Judith S. Hochman, M.D., Leon H. Charney Professor of Cardiology, Harold Snyder Family School of Medicine, Senior Associate Dean of Clinical Sciences
U.S. guidelines for beta-blockers for chronic coronary artery disease are stringent
(Free login required)
Today’s Medpage – July 20th
– Sunil Rao, M.D., Leon H. Charney, Professor of Cardiology
Lifestyle Values, Symptom Reduction Highlighted in New Chronic Coronary Artery Disease Guidelines
Helio Cardiology Today – July 20th
– Sunil Rao, M.D., Leon H. Charney, Professor of Cardiology
American Heart Association announces full review of guidelines for the first time in 10 years
daily health – July 20th
-Harmony R. Reynolds, M.D., Leon H. Charney, Associate Professor of Cardiology
Omega-3 and AFib: No new risks from eating fish, but high-dose supplementation remains questionable
MDEdge Cardiology News – July 20th
-Shawn P. Hefron, M.D., Leon H. Charney, Assistant Professor of Cardiology
Mistakes to make when traveling during a heat wave
huff post – July 21st
-Gregory Katz, M.D., Leon H. Charney, Assistant Professor of Cardiology
Forget Botox… Your Forehead Wrinkles Could Actually Be a Sign of This Bizarre (But Fully Preventable) Condition
daily mail – July 20th
-Mary L. Stevenson, MD, Ronald O. Perelman, Associate Professor of Dermatology
Can blood clots form in the penis?
dizzy – July 20th
-Seth D. Cohen, MD, MPH, Assistant Professor of Urology and Obstetrics and Gynecology
Texas City reports syphilis outbreak amid ‘limited supplies’ of penicillin drug
This article was picked up by national news sites.
fox news – July 20th
-Mark K. Siegel, M.D., Clinical Professor of General Medicine, School of Medicine
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s testimony before Congress accused of giving medical disinformation a megaphone
KNX News – July 20th
– Dr. Arthur L. Kaplan, Ph.D.Professor William F. and Virginia Connolly Mitty, Population Health Scientist Ethics Division
News from New York University Langone Hospital — Long Island
There are foods that neurologists share they never (or rarely) eat
huff post – July 21st
-Shay Dutta, M.D., Clinical Assistant Professor, Department of Neurology, New York University Langone Hospital—Long Island Concussion Center
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
