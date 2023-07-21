Research finds new ways to stop repetitive habits like nail biting





July 21, 2023 — A strategy called “habit replacement” helped more than half of study project participants reduce repetitive habits such as nail biting, hair pulling, and skin scratching, according to a new study. Researchers conducted a six-week study of 268 people diagnosed with repeated stress-induced nail-biting, cheek-biting, and hair-pulling. Half of the participants in the study published inJAMA Dermatology on wednesday,This was instructed on habit replacement that required gently rubbing the fingertips, palms, or the back of the arm at least twice a day or whenever they felt the urge to perform the unwanted habit. The rest were placed in a control group, placed on a waiting list for instruction, and told to receive instruction when the study was completed. About 53% of people said they experienced some improvement, compared with about 20% in the control group. Studies have shown that nail biters seem to benefit the most from changing their habits. About 80% of participants in the treatment group said they were satisfied with the training and 86% said they would recommend it to a friend. “The only rule is to lightly touch the body,” said study lead author Steffen Moritz, Ph.D., head of the Clinical Neuropsychology Working Group at the Hamburg-Eppendorf University Medical Center in Germany. NBC news. “If you’re stressed, you may be able to perform movements faster, but if you put pressure on yourself, you won’t.” This type of habit is called body-centered repetitive behavior (BFRB) and affects about 5% of the world’s population. according to Advocacy group TLC Foundation for Body-Focused Repetitive Behaviors. Researchers told NBC News they hope to see habit replacement added to behavior modification therapies such as decoupling and habit reversal. In Habit Reversal, people are taught to do things like clench their fists when they feel the urge to perform a BFRB. Decoupling prevents him from learning BFRB by switching behavior at the last moment. Nail biters move their hands toward their mouths, but they can touch other parts of their faces.

