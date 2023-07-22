Houston man loses part of hand and leg after flea bites





a houston A man is recovering after losing both hands and part of his leg to flea bites. Michael Kohlhoff, 35, was visiting his mother in San Antonio in June when he began to feel unwell. He had flu-like symptoms and gastrointestinal problems. On June 19, Kohlhoff was admitted to the emergency room. By the next day he was on a ventilator and his organs were failing. Doctors diagnosed him with severe typhus, a bacterial infection spread by fleas. health: Half a Million Texans Lost Medicaid Coverage in Last 3 Months “Within hours, we were told he had sepsis,” said Kohlhoff’s mother, Jeline Hardway. “And by the next day, he was in the ICU with septic shock, intubated, and put on a ventilator (CRT). Hardway said doctors used “every drug imaginable” including antibiotics, steroids and vasoconstrictors to save his son’s life. The vasopressors saved Kohlhoff’s life but damaged his hands and feet. Photo credit: Jerene Hardaway/Greg Kollhoff Kohlhoff then had his hands and forearms amputated and underwent one of several planned surgeries on his leg. Although he is still in the hospital, he is expected to make a full recovery. Catherine Troisi, M.D., an infectious disease epidemiologist at the Houston School of Public Health in Texas, said typhus cases have increased in recent years in Texas. “Before, it was basically only found in southern Texas,” Troisi said. “But over the past decade, we’ve seen more cases. There’s no county across the state that hasn’t had at least a few cases.” Photo credit: Jerene Hardaway/Greg Kollhoff Epidemic typhus is spread by bacteria-infected fleas. Fleas live on mice, cats, possums, and other animals. The symptoms of typhus fever are similar to those of other illnesses, such as influenza. These include fever, muscle aches, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain and rash. FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available from Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV. Epidemic typhus can be treated with antibiotics. However, it can be fatal if not treated. Troisi said the best way to prevent typhus is to avoid flea bites. She recommends keeping your pet’s fleas under control, never leaving pet food out in the open, and keeping trash and compost tightly sealed. We recommend wearing an EPA-approved repellent when spending time outdoors.

