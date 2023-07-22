Local Experts Opinion on West Nile Virus Detection in Hampden County





Amherst, Massachusetts (WGGB/WSHM) – Exactly one week ago, a swarm of mosquitoes was sampled from the West Springfield area. One of them tested positive for West Nile virus. Western Mass News spent some time getting answers as to whether the community should be concerned. “I want to worry, but I don’t have to,” Stephen Rich said. “I’m not panicking.” Stephen Rich is director of the New England Regional Center for Vector-borne Diseases and professor of microbiology at Amherst, Massachusetts, but it’s his work with the state that protects people. “We have good people looking at these things, testing them, reporting them … As the reports come out, we need to strike a balance and say, this is what we expected, we know it is there and we can do something to protect against it,” Rich explained. On July 14, one mosquito in West Springfield tested positive for West Nile virus, and on July 21, another mosquito in Pittsfield said it tested positive. Betty McLeod, who lives in western Massachusetts, said West Nile virus hasn’t been a priority since the virus emerged 20 years ago. Now she’s rethinking things. “With all this rain and heat, you have to be a little more careful when you go out in the evening,” McLeod said. “It actually starts in the water, so the more water…the more mosquitoes,” Rich explained. Officials said record rains in July this year have accelerated the transmission schedule for the West Nile virus. The West Springfield Health Department told Western Mass News that mosquitoes take just three days to start breeding in water, potentially triggering an epidemic of WNV. Is there a way to mitigate it? Check if there is standing water near your house. This includes flower planters, small puddles of children’s toys, and even bird baths. Rich recommends deet-infused bug repellent, especially when outdoors. In the meantime, his team is preemptively responding to future outbreaks. “We don’t want to be caught unprepared,” Rich said. “So we have these centers so that when the virus hits, we know what to do in response.” Stephen also said that none of the strains of West Nile virus found so far are lethal to animals or humans. He said we are building resistance to what is currently prevalent in mosquitoes. Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). all rights reserved.

