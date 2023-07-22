Early MS treatment may reduce disability risk

A new study finds that early treatment of MS may help reduce the risk of disability.

In MS, cells of the immune system mistakenly attack myelin (the protective sheath that insulates and protects nerve fibers, or axons).

In some cases, MS patients develop partial or complete paralysis and may require the use of a wheelchair. People who started taking the drug earlier after the first sign of symptoms multiple sclerosis (MS) A new study found a lower risk of long-term disability. In MS, cells of the immune system mistakenly attack myelin (the protective sheath that insulates and protects nerve fibers, or axons). This can lead to vision problems, muscle weakness, and tingling or numbness in the hands and feet. balance difficulty while walking and bladder control problem. In some cases, MS patients develop partial or complete paralysis and may require the use of a wheelchair. This is more common in untreated or advanced disease. “When it comes to treating MS, the sooner the better,” study authors said Dr. Alvaro Cobo Calvo, of the Catalan Multiple Sclerosis Center and the Autonomous University of Barcelona, ​​Spain release. “Our study found that starting treatment within six months of first symptoms reduced the risk of long-term disability.”

This observational study was published online on July 19. neurologythe medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. Researchers reviewed historical data on 580 people under the age of 50 who experienced symptoms for the first time that were likely due to MS and not attributed to other illnesses. All were eventually treated with at least one disease-modifying drug. Researchers divided the people into three groups. A group that received treatment within 6 months of the first onset. Those who received treatment between 6 and 16 months. Patients who have been treated for more than 16 months. They also looked at data on people’s levels of disability and brain scans looking for brain and spinal cord damage from MS. Researchers followed people for six to 17 years, with an average of 11 years, and assessed their disability scores. These scores range from 0 to 10, with higher scores indicating more severe disability. People who received treatment within 6 months of their first onset were less likely to reach a disability score of 3 by the end of the study compared with those in the group who received the least treatment. a score 3 Indicates a person who has no problem walking but has moderate impairment in one function or mild impairment in three or four functions. These functions include muscle weakness, balance and coordination, and bladder control. People in the earliest treatment group were also less likely to develop the disease Secondary progressive multiple sclerosisneurological function and impairment steadily worsen. Moreover, these people were more likely to have stable disease levels one year after starting treatment. Self-reported tests showed that those who received early treatment had lower rates of disability progression and lower levels of severe disability, the researchers found.

Doctor.Jay AvasaralaA neurologist and director of the MS and neuroimmunology team at UK Health Care’s Kentucky Neuroscience Institute in Lexington, said the findings were not surprising. “Neurologists who treat MS and have fellowship training know that early treatment with highly effective drugs is probably best for their patients long-term,” he told Healthline. In addition, Doctor. Lana RyersonA neurologist specializing in multiple sclerosis at Hackensack Meridian Health in Neptune, New Jersey, said the new research suggests “even if you have MS, you don’t necessarily have to worry.” [based on laboratory tests or imaging results] —If we don’t start disease-modifying therapy in earnest, they’re still in trouble. “ In fact, she said the study could change the way we talk to patients about possible disease progression. In the past, when I counseled patients who may not be aggressive, [signs of disease]I may not have been so candid about the progression of the disease and my potential future if I didn’t start my medication as soon as possible,” she told Healthline. “But I think this study might change the way we counsel people with MS, which we weren’t so worried about initially,” she added. An important step for early treatment of MS patients is early diagnosis. Ryerson said that over the long-term study, from 1994 to 2021, “diagnostic criteria have changed so that MS can be diagnosed sooner.” Professor Avasarala said early diagnosis is not an issue at the University of Kentucky because of the testing protocol it employs. Additionally, “same-day testing speeds up diagnosis,” he said. “It can’t be any faster, but it’s for patients who are in the hospital.” To support this approach, some of the MS patients his clinic sees receive their medication for free, thanks to the university’s Patient Assistance Program. This will help ensure early treatment.