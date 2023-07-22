Cataract: Signs, Symptoms, Surgery

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Cataracts are the leading cause of vision loss in the United States and are reported to be the leading cause of blindness worldwide. A cataract is a cloudy area in the lens of the eye (the clear part of the eye that helps collect light).









SSM Health Davis Duehr Chief Ophthalmologist Dr. Michael Yablick Share information about cataract risk factors and symptoms and when surgery is needed.

Who is at Risk for Cataracts?

Almost everyone! Cataracts occur with age, so most people will eventually develop cataracts. Most people show early signs of cataracts after age 50, and most people who have cataract surgery are in their 60s and 80s. There are also other factors that can cause cataracts, such as smoking, diabetes, eye trauma, and certain medications.

What are the typical signs of possible cataracts?

Common symptoms of cataracts include blurred or membranous vision, increased starbursts or halos around lights, need for more light when reading, and dull colors. Initially, the patient’s eyeglass prescription may change more frequently than before.

How is cataract surgery performed?

Cataract surgery is an outpatient surgery, so there is no overnight hospital stay. The main surgery most often performed is called phacoemulsification. It uses a special ultrasonic machine to shatter the cloudy lens and remove it from the eye. A new artificial lens is then inserted into the eye to correct vision. The surgery takes about 15 minutes and is relatively painless. Some people find their eyes to be a little sore or tingly afterward, which is usually dealt with with Tylenol or ibuprofen.

Many patients will notice an improvement in brightness, color and clarity from the first day after surgery. It may take days or weeks to see the full effect, especially if the cataract was in an advanced stage before the surgery. Once your eye heals, you may need glasses to fine-tune your vision, usually about a month after surgery.

How do you know if it’s time for surgery?

In general, if a patient has symptoms that affect their daily life and glasses or contacts cannot alleviate those symptoms, cataracts may develop. This timing will of course vary somewhat from patient to patient based on their visual needs.

The best way to know if you need surgery is Please consult an ophthalmologist.

Do most people need surgery on both eyes?

Cataracts often develop at similar rates, requiring surgery in both eyes within a short period of time. We usually wait about two weeks after the first eye surgery before proceeding with her second surgery in case there was an unexpected delay in vision recovery. In some people, cataracts develop much earlier in one eye and it may take years before the other eye requires surgery.

Many people no longer need glasses after cataract surgery. why is that?

Implant lenses can be customized to correct a patient’s vision, thus reducing eyeglass prescriptions. It’s fairly common to need glasses for some tasks, such as reading afterwards.

What are the factors that continue to require glasses?

Some patients are more likely to need glasses after cataract surgery. These patients may have strong astigmatism, have very large or very small eyes, or have had previous refractive surgery (such as LASIK).

Are there any medical conditions or eye diseases that preclude cataract surgery?

Cataract surgery doesn’t usually require general anesthesia, so most people are healthy enough to have the procedure. Some patients with other eye diseases, such as advanced glaucoma or macular degeneration, may not benefit from cataract surgery and may not be recommended. The reality will depend on the severity of these conditions and expectations for improvement.

How much difference does cataract surgery make to a person’s vision?

Indeed, cataracts usually develop over many years, so people may not realize how bad their vision is. Some patients redecorate their homes after cataract surgery because the paint color is actually different than what they were seeing through the cataract. You can regain the ability to drive and read. I think one of the real pleasures of cataract surgery is that you can get big changes in a short period of time.

