Study finds that long-term “brain fog” of new coronavirus is comparable to 10 years of aging | Coronavirus





Researchers suggest that the so-called “brain fog” symptoms associated with prolonged COVID-19 are comparable to 10 years of aging. In a study from King’s College London, researchers looked at the effects of COVID-19 on memory and found that people who tested positive and had symptoms lasting more than three months had the highest cognitive impairment. the study, Published Friday in The Lancet Clinical JournalIt was also found that symptoms in affected individuals persisted for almost two years after initial infection. “Two years after their initial infection, some people still do not feel fully recovered, and the fact remains that their lives continue to be affected by the long-term effects of the coronavirus,” said Claire Steves, a professor of aging and health at King’s College. “Further research is needed to understand why this is happening and what can be done about it.” As of January 2023, an estimated 2 million people living in the UK are experiencing self-reported long-term coronavirus disease (symptoms persisting for more than 4 weeks after infection). According to the 2023 Government Census. Commonly reported symptoms include fatigue, difficulty concentrating, shortness of breath, and muscle pain. The study involved more than 5,100 participants from the Covid Symptom Study Biobank recruited through a smartphone app. The researchers examined working memory, attention, reasoning, and motor control in two time periods, 2021 and 2022, through 12 cognitive tests that measure speed and accuracy. In the first cohort of 3,335 participants, conducted in July-August 2021, the researchers found that COVID-19-positive patients had lower cognitive scores and had the greatest deficiencies in those with symptoms lasting more than 12 weeks. The study said these deficits were comparable to the effects of “an increase in age of about 10 years, or symptoms of mild or moderate emotional distress.” However, this was smaller than other effects, such as lower educational attainment and above-threshold fatigue levels, the study said. The researchers found no significant improvement scores in a second round of 1,786 participants conducted in April and June 2022, nine months after the first round. The study found no cognitive impairment among those who reported full recovery from the coronavirus, including those whose symptoms had lasted for more than three months, which the study’s lead author Dr. Nathan Cheatham called “good news.” “This study shows that people whose brain function has been most affected by COVID-19 need to be monitored to see how their cognitive symptoms continue to progress and provide support for recovery,” Cheatham told PA News.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/jul/21/long-covid-brain-fog-ageing-10-years-study The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos