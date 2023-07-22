Health
Study Finds Weekend-only Training May Promote Heart Health
We all know that exercise is beneficial for improving quality of life, but what if you only needed to do it a few days a week?
a New research results Limiting your workouts to weekends can improve your heart health.
In a report released on Tuesday, Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA)Researchers found that people who exercised during the week and “weekend warriors,” or those who concentrated on exercising on weekends, had similar reductions in the risk of heart attack, heart failure, atrial fibrillation (abnormal heartbeat), and stroke.
Researchers evaluated the data Data were collected from approximately 90,000 men and women, with an average age of 62 years, who participated in the UK Biobank study from June 2013 to December 2015.
Study participants were divided into three groups and wore an exercise device on their wrists for a week, and researchers tracked their movements over an average of six years.
The UK Biobank is a biomedical database and research resource that tracks populations over time, the report notes.
Related: Lack of motivation to exercise may be influenced by gut bacteria, researchers say
“Our findings suggest that interventions to increase physical activity, even if focused on no more than one or two days each week, may improve cardiovascular disease outcomes,” said Patrick T. Eleanor, M.D., Ph.D., acting chief of cardiology at Massachusetts General Hospital and co-director of the Corrigan-Minehan Heart Center and lead study author. Statement on release.
Related: Study Finds Fewer Than Half of Mothers Meet Recommended Exercise Levels
Research results revealed Those who exercised on weekends had a 27% lower risk of heart attack. And those who exercised regularly had about a 35% lower risk of heart attack.
Groups in both categories had a 20% reduction in the risk of heart rhythm abnormalities and a 27% reduction in the likelihood of heart failure.
Related: AI cuts workouts down to 20 minutes and still might help unlock the ‘Fountain of Youth’
according to studyThe World Health Organization and American Heart Association guidelines recommend at least 150 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity per week.
This article was reported from Washington DC
|
Sources
2/ https://www.foxla.com/news/weekend-only-workouts-heart-health-study
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Study Finds Weekend-only Training May Promote Heart Health
- Russia-Ukraine war: Zelensky warns of global food crisis without Black Sea grain deal
- AGO set to retain public trust on 63rd birthday: President
- UK can still attend the stock market party this year
- Mary Kom actress Lin Laishram slams Bollywood celebrities condemning Manipur incident
- 5 Fashion Lessons From Gen Z I Learned As A Millennial
- Treasure on corners in Chengdu enrich people’s sports life – Xinhua
- Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor catch up to watch Christopher Nolan’s movie [WATCH VIRAL VIDEO]
- Covid-19 messages recovered from Boris Johnson’s old phone
- ‘Bawaal’ (2023) review: A Bollywood rom-com filled with unnecessary WWII references
- Halifax LGBTQ Hockey Tournament kicks off with slick moves and fun team names
- 10 New Amazon Fashion Arrivals That Are Already Trending