West Nile virus found in mosquitoes in Mill Creek Township





(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) – The Erie County Health Department has confirmed that a group of mosquitoes collected in Mill Creek Township have tested positive for West Nile virus. The group of mosquitoes, collected at Mill Creek on Tuesday, July 18, is the third group in Erie County to test positive for the virus this year, though no human cases have been reported. Mosquitoes in Fairview Twp.Tested positive for West Nile virus

The health department reports that additional surveillance will be carried out in areas where mosquitoes are collected, and appropriate control actions will be taken depending on the number and type of mosquitoes found. Certain mosquito species carry the West Nile virus, which can cause an infection that causes inflammation in the brain in humans and can affect people of all ages, although the elderly and those with weakened immune systems are at the highest risk of developing severe illness. Erie County Mosquitoes Test Positive for West Nile Virus

The Ministry of Health offers the following tips for reducing mosquito populations in your home and neighborhood by removing standing water. Dispose of any trash that may contain water, such as tin cans, containers, and especially used tires. Tires have become the most important mosquito breeding grounds in the country.

Drill a hole in the bottom of your recycling container and check for uncovered piles of junk.

Clean clogged roof gutters annually, check for storm drains, faucet leaks, and window wells.

Empty water from wheelbarrows, boats, cargo trailers, toys, pottery pots, etc. If possible, turn it inside out when not in use.

Do not allow standing water in bird baths, ornamental pools, water gardens, swimming pools or their covers. The ornamental pool can be aerated and filled with fish. Pools should be cleaned and chlorinated when not in use. Health Department confirms detection of West Nile virus in mosquitoes in Erie County

The Ministry of Health advises the following tips to prevent bites: Insect repellents containing DEET can be applied (sparingly) to exposed skin. Spray light clothing with repellent as mosquitoes can bite you. Follow all instructions on the product label.

Stay indoors at dawn, dusk, and evening when mosquitoes are most active. If you must go outdoors, wear a long-sleeved shirt and long pants.

Use the right type of lighting outdoors.Incandescent lights attract mosquitoes, fluorescent lights do not attract or repel mosquitoes

Products such as “Mosquito Dunk” are available at garden stores

Make sure the screens on the windows and doors are “insect proof”

Mosquitoes are repelled by high winds, so fans may provide some relief at outdoor events For more information on West Nile virus, visit the Department of Health. Click here for the website.

