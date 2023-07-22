Health
Artificial Sweeteners: When “Zero” Is Undesirable
With the World Health Organization (WHO) advising against the use of artificial sweeteners, what options are food companies and consumers left with?
This content was published on July 22, 2023
About 15 years ago, two Swiss zoos conducted a bizarre experiment. Wild animals, including lions, from the Zurich and Rapperswil zoos were fed sugar water containing six natural and six artificial sugars for 24 hours.
Only one species prefers artificial sugars, the red panda.that made newsExternal link In the world.
“This is the first case we know of that a non-primate animal recognizes and avidly consumes aspartame,” the researchers said. Published in Journal of HeredityExternal link in 2009.
Food Digest: An overview of the Swiss food industry
This article is part of an article dedicated to food industry developments from a consumer perspective. Despite its small size, Switzerland occupies an important place in the world’s food basket. It is also home to food and agriculture giants such as Nestle and Syngenta, as well as major chocolate and dairy companies. The country has also established itself as a food tech hub with many start-ups and dedicated incubators in the form of the Swiss Food and Nutrition Valley. This Alpine country is also the European hub for many commodity companies, including food such as soybeans, cocoa, coffee and palm oil.
end of insert
Of course, we humans are the most avid consumers of aspartame and other artificial sweeteners, also known as non-sugar sweeteners (NSS). Unfortunately for us, the World Health Organization (WHO) recently banned its use.
“This recommendation is based on the results of a systematic review of the available evidence suggesting that the use of NSSs does not provide long-term benefits for body fat loss in adults and children. Our findings also suggest that long-term use of NSSs may potentially have undesirable effects, including increased type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease and mortality in adults,” said a March press release from WHO.
The WHO recommends avoiding all “synthetic and natural or processed non-nutritive sweeteners not classified as sugar”. This includes common sweeteners such as acesulfame K, aspartame, advantame, cyclamate, neotame, saccharin, sucralose, stevia and stevia derivatives.
To make matters worse, the WHO has warned that aspartame can be carcinogenic to humans, despite the risk of not drinking at least 12 cans of diet soda daily.
What does this mean for consumers?
It is important to note that WHO recommendations are conditional rather than strong. This means that there is “low certainty whether the desired outcomes from implementing the recommendations will outweigh the undesirable ones, or if the expected net benefits are very small.”
However, the report warns that women who frequently use NSS during pregnancy have an increased risk of premature birth, but this is based on “low-certainty evidence.”
For those who don’t want to take the risk, there are still some options. These include less processed sugars from natural sources such as coconut blossom, maple and agave. WHO has not yet defined anything for sugar alcohols such as sorbitol, maltitol, erythritol and xylitol. However, a recent study this year found a correlation between blood clots and consumption of this type of product.
Is there an easy way out for well-informed, risk-averse consumers with sweet tooths?
Swiss example
Food companies take advantage of our desire to cut calories and hopefully get rid of excess weight. They are also under pressure to face government regulations if they do not reduce sugar in their products.
The Swiss parliament has so far rejected attempts to introduce a sugar tax, but the government is urging companies to do so voluntarily. One such initiative is the Milan Declaration, published in his 2015 by the Federal Food Safety and Veterinary Office (FSVO). The declaration calls for a 10% reduction in sugar content in products such as soft drinks, yogurt and breakfast cereals by the end of 2024, and has been signed by 24 companies. And it seems to be working.
“Since 2018, on average, the sugar content in yogurt has decreased by 5 percent and in breakfast cereals by 13 percent,” said a February press release from FSVO.
The review, which took place in 2021, said the reduction was achieved by restructuring recipes, removing high-sugar product lines, and introducing a new range with less sugar.
“All reductions were achieved without the use of artificial sweeteners or sugar substitutes,” the report states.
The Swiss example therefore shows that it is possible to reduce sugar without resorting to artificial sweeteners.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
