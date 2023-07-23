How to stay healthy as you age

Dr. Bill Dorfman, a 64-year-old cosmetic dentist from Southern California, prides himself on looking years younger, and he attributes that trait to good genes and daily habits. good result regimen.

He focuses on sit-ups and cardio three days a week, and lifts light weights and high reps on the remaining days.

Dorfman said he began to experience frequent pain during his dental school days, and after taking some time off, he started working out in earnest. That’s when he realized his fitness was on the backburner after years as a high school swimmer and gymnast. “I’ve found that the more I exercise, the better I feel,” he says.

Outside the gym, he credits his daily habit of “talking with friends” to keep him sharp. He also plans dinners every night with different friends to stay connected.

Dorfman’s health routine emphasizes that one of the keys to longevity is fitness therapy, but it also incorporates mental and emotional fitness.

“We need to look at the lives of older people through a holistic lens: whether they are truly happy, healthy and whole,” says Dor Skuler, co-founder and CEO of Intuition Robotics and an expert on elderly loneliness.

Here are four ways you can focus on your total fitness as you age.

Exercises for the body and brain

Keeping your body active helps prevent injury and speeds up your body’s recovery if an injury does occur. Additionally, it is strongly associated with good mental health and brain function.

Dr. Kirk Erickson, Director of Translational Neuroscience advent health He studies the plasticity and modifiability of brain systems in central Florida and has found that physical activity is one of the best ways to stay healthy. Brain health throughout life.

According to Erickson’s research, as we age, the brain shrinks, especially the hippocampus, which is responsible for memory formation. Exercise helps maintain this part of the brain and can even increase its size in some cases. There’s a lot to learn about how and why this happens, but Erickson says it’s best to start young because these habits work better the longer you stick with them.

Of course, you can still reap the benefits if you start later in life, he says. Over time, when your brain is at its best, you may be able to recall memories and information more easily, have better executive function, and have a longer attention span, he says.

He recommends moderate exercise such as: walk5 days a week, about 30 minutes.

Besides walking, psychiatry professor Gary Small, Ph.D. Hackensack Meridian Health Strength training can help prevent age-related muscle loss and may extend life. Additionally, balance exercises help prevent slips and falls, which are the leading causes of injury in adults over the age of 65.

Jasmine Marcus, a physiotherapist at Cayuga Medical Center in Ithaca, sees patients of all ages and levels of physical activity, but recommends tiptoeing for first-timers. She suggests starting with a group fitness class that gets your heart rate up, like Zumba. Having a partner to take responsibility for her helps, too, she says.

strive to maintain good mental health

Small also recommends doing activities that keep your brain in tune. One study showed the simple act of reading online articles and searching for a topic. Google It provided me with a valuable spiritual stimulus. Doing crossword puzzles, reading books, playing games, practicing hobbies, and daydreaming all contribute to sharpening the mind.

Stress management is also an important part of maintaining mental health. As little as 10 minutes of meditation a day can improve mood and cognitive alertness, rewire the brain, and strengthen neural circuits, says Small.

“You don’t have to go to a Nepali retreat, India You just meditate, but you can learn a skill,” he says.

be social

US Surgeon General recommended this year It warns of an epidemic of national loneliness that is detrimental to health. One study believes that lack of social connection is due to: smoke up to 15 cigarettes a day. Other studies have shown that social ties reduce the risk of premature death. It’s clear that social and emotional fitness are key to healthy aging.

Skuler’s company makes AI-powered social companions aimed at keeping seniors active and engaged. Major life changes, such as the death of a spouse, often cause loneliness.

“It’s really a fork in the road,” he says. Suddenly no one asked how you slept or what your plans were for the day. A similar problem occurs with asynchronous aging. For example, if one spouse is debilitating with dementia. Other events, such as retirement or sending children to college, can have a similar impact on a society’s well-being, Sklar said.

Schooler’s company’s companion robot, Eric, is one way older adults can stay connected, but Skyler encourages everyone to “stay connected.” friendship and family relationships. Volunteering adds purpose and connection to your life, he says.

establish good sleep hygiene

There is a common belief that the elderly need less sleep with ageBut the reality is, says Rise Science advisor and science critic Dr. Jamie Zeitzer: sleepy It gets harder with age. As a result, many older people find themselves going to bed later and waking up earlier.

“Humans are programmed to stay awake 16 [hours] And get eight hours of sleep,” he says. “Older people have less ability to do that, so they have to work a little harder.”

The causes of sleep deprivation are both social and physical. Zeitzer says that as we age, we become more sensitive to sound and temperature. So a garbage truck that never woke you up during its weekly run might now wake you up at 6 a.m., he says. Similarly, if your bedroom is too hot or too cold, it can make it difficult to sleep.

As we age, we also become more sensitive to caffeine. So even if you used to be able to drink coffee in the evening, you may find yourself unable to sleep after a few hours.

Also, when we retire, there will be a big change in that social restrictions on sleep will suddenly be lifted. Older people who do not have social obligations early in the morning may find that they are less likely to sleep at regular hours. For example, napping during the day “may interfere with sleep at night,” says Zeitzer.

Zeitzer added that older people who get too little sleep or have a fragmented night’s sleep can have serious cognitive problems the next day. Long-term sleep deprivation is associated with health conditions such as depression, Alzheimer’s disease, and cancer.

Developing good habits can solve some of your sleep problems. First, avoid consuming caffeine later in the day. Also, be careful to adjust the temperature of your sleeping environment to encourage rest.

And she recommends finding ways to relax before bed. While some experts warn against using electronic devices before closing your eyes, Seitzer says watching TV shows can help you feel more relaxed and ready for bed afterwards.

“It’s always good to close your eyes and aim to fall asleep, but some people need a more kind of relaxing routine,” he says.