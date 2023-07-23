New coronavirus booster postponed until fall, health officials





“We know that late fall and winter are peak periods for the spread of respiratory diseases like COVID-19, so delaying COVID-19 boosters until early fall ensures that we have the best precautions for the respiratory disease season.”

The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Department recommends delaying the COVID-19 booster shot for people ages 5 and older until this fall. This is consistent with the latest guidelines submitted earlier this month by the Ontario Department of Health. “We know that late fall and winter are peak times for the spread of respiratory diseases like COVID-19, so delaying COVID-19 boosters until early fall ensures that we are getting the best protection for the respiratory disease season,” said Dr. Carol Zimbaratti, Acting Medical Officer for Health. Individuals may choose to have a booster vaccination before fall, depending on their health and personal circumstances. For example, when starting, completing, or restarting her first two doses of vaccine. The Department of Health is offering limited summer vaccination opportunities by appointment only at our North Bay and Parry Sound offices. You will be asked to call 1-800-563-2808 to make an appointment or to arrange vaccination through a participating pharmacy or health care provider. The latest state COVID-19 vaccination guidelines follow the recommendations of the National Advisory Committee on Immunization, confirming that individuals 6 months of age and older receive a primary series of bivalent mRNA vaccines, which will continue to be used to boost eligible populations. The updated guidelines are Ontario Department of Health website. If you have any questions, we encourage you to talk to your healthcare provider, call 811, or visit us. health811.ontario.ca Get free, confidential 24/7 health advice from a certified nurse. To get the latest information about COVID-19 vaccination opportunities in your area, please visit: myhealthunit.ca/GetVaccinated.

