Syphilis cases soar, Houston declares syphilis epidemic





HOUSTON — Dr. Foy Ikyyaator, medical director of the Lifesavers emergency room, witnessed first-hand the surge in syphilis in Houston. Over the past three years, the number of infected people has increased by 57%. The number is about 3,000. “I think that’s the scary part,” Ikyator said. “More people are testing positive, more patients are asking for testing, and more results are coming back positive.” Doctor’s examination room. (Spectrum News 1/Dylan Scott) STDs are nothing new in the medical field. In fact, spikes do occur, but experts say it’s hard to pinpoint why. Medical experts believe this recent increase may be due to the more widely available testing. Perhaps most importantly, it is highly treatable. “We are stockpiling more antibiotics,” Ikyator said. “It’s easily treatable. It can be treated with IM injections or oral therapy. It’s a bacterial infection.” But there are still reasons to be concerned. Over the past three years, the number of syphilis cases in women has increased by 128%, with potentially dire consequences for expectant mothers. “There are congenital or pregnant women with syphilis, which can obviously be fatal for the baby. [They] They can be born stillborn or with physiological defects,” Iquiatl said. Lupita Thornton, director of public health at the Houston Department of Health. (Spectrum News 1/Dylan Scott) Lupita Thornton, public health manager at the Houston Department of Health, said the city is actively working to combat the spread of the virus, including increased education and mobile testing clinics across the city. “Get tested and get treated. Get your partner tested and treated as well. We’ll get those numbers out. It’ll take a few months, but we’re working in that direction,” Thornton said. As for other big cities like Austin, Dallas and San Antonio, Thornton said the outbreak should serve as a warning. A billboard advertising a treatment. (Spectrum News 1/Dylan Scott) “It’s very important that everyone starts looking at the data, starting treatment, starting testing for their communities, and looking a little tougher,” Thornton said. “Knowledge is power. The more we know about any situation, epidemic, what’s going on, the more prepared we are,” Ikyator said. “Be your own advocate.”

