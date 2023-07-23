New Alzheimer’s Disease Incidence Data Shows Areas in Need in Missouri

A recent study provides estimates of the prevalence of people with dementia of the Alzheimer’s type for the first time at the county level, including Missouri. The findings were presented last week at an international conference of the Alzheimer’s Society.

In Greene County, an estimated 10.1-11% of people over the age of 65 have Alzheimer’s disease. The highest estimate is for Clayton County, where more than 13.1% of the same age group are diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

Bootheels in and around St. Louis, and parts of the northern third of the state, also have high prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease.

Sarah Lovegreen, vice president of programs for the Greater Missouri Alzheimer’s Association, said the study could help inform the Missouri Alzheimer’s State Plan and the Missouri Master Plan on Aging. Additionally, it can provide insight into where services are most needed.

“Having this kind of data can really help us prioritize where we should focus that kind of effort so that we can not only have the greatest impact, but also impact where there is the highest level of need,” Lovegreen said.

Dr. Zhang Guan, a geriatrics specialist at Cox Health, hopes the data will lead to more help.

“I wish there were more caregiver support services. I wish there were more dedicated inpatient memory services and respite care services for caregivers, but I am very grateful to the Alzheimer’s Association and their Dementia Care Coordination Service because at least they have something to offer their patients,” Guan said.

Improving knowledge and awareness of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease is also key to improving outcomes, Guan added, encouraging patients to feel free to share their concerns with their doctors.

Nationally, the eastern and southeastern United States has the highest prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease.

The study identified Miami-Dade County, Florida. Bronx County, New York and Baltimore, Maryland are among the areas with the highest rates of Alzheimer’s disease in the country. In these counties, 16.6% of adults aged 65 and older had Alzheimer’s disease. The findings point to a combination of specific demographic characteristics that could explain the high prevalence in these counties, including a higher average age and a higher proportion of black and Hispanic residents.

Kumar B. Rajan, Professor of Internal Medicine at Rush Medical School, and colleagues used cognitive data from the Chicago Healthy Aging Project and population estimates from the National Center for Health Statistics to estimate the prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease among adults aged 65 and older in all counties in the United States.

“These new estimates add even more detailed data to our understanding of the prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease nationwide,” Rajan said in a press release. “In addition to raising awareness of the Alzheimer’s disease crisis in specific communities, this information may help public health programs to better allocate funding, staffing and other resources to the care of people with Alzheimer’s disease and all other dementias.”

Based on predictions so far, Alzheimer’s Association Facts and Figures According to the report, between 2020 and 2025, regions of the western and southwestern United States are expected to see the greatest increase in the proportion of people with Alzheimer’s disease.

“Alzheimer’s incidence estimates help federal and state public health officials determine the strain on health care systems, and county-level estimates help us better understand and pinpoint areas of high risk and need, for example, where culturally sensitive health support and caregiver training services are needed,” said Matthew Baumgart, vice president of health policy at the Alzheimer’s Association. “As the prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease increases, so does the need for a larger workforce trained in the diagnosis, treatment and care of people living with Alzheimer’s disease.”