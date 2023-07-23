The US Meat Supply: Could the US Meat Supply Cause a New Pandemic?Here’s what the report claims





another pandemic USA Today reported, citing findings that it may have come from the United States. Harvard Law School and new york university . This report examines how humans, livestock and wildlife interact within the state. Familiar and frightening diseases such as HIV/AIDS, Ebola, Zika, H1N1, and COVID-19 originate in animals, especially on the African and Asian continents. These zoonotic diseases are often attributed to poor sanitation, lack of government oversight, or unsafe practices in the area. Even though such an outbreak is thought unlikely in the United States, the researchers found that lax regulation and frequent interactions resulted in virus Alternatively, a contagious bug could easily jump from animals to humans, causing deadly outbreaks. A report from the New York University Center for Environmental Animal Conservation warns that livestock, wildlife trade, and fur industry practices are increasing vulnerability to zoonotic diseases. This study highlights the risk of close animal-human contact on commercial farms and the lack of health checks in the wild animal trade. Large swine and poultry stocks in the United States can carry deadly influenza outbreaks. but, CDC Ashley Peterson of the National Poultry Council argues that “the possibility of a bird disease spreading to humans in the United States is extremely rare.” Another researcher with similar concerns said, “There are virtually no regulations on keeping animals on farms. Regulations on slaughterhouses are limited, but very inadequate, and the situation is getting worse.”FAQ What are the risks of zoonotic diseases? US meat supply?

of American meat The supply is a major source of zoonotic diseases. This is because commercial farms keep pigs, poultry, and other animals close to humans. This close contact increases the risk of transmitting viruses and bacteria from animals to humans. What are the chances of another pandemic stemming from the US meat supply?

The possibility of a new pandemic stemming from the US meat supply is real. However, it is impossible to say with certainty whether it will happen.

Disclaimer: This content is produced by a third party. The views expressed herein are those of their respective authors/organizations and do not represent the views of The Economic Times (ET). ET does not endorse, endorse, or endorse its content and is not responsible in any way. Please take all necessary steps to ensure that the information and content provided is correct, updated and verified. ET DISCLAIMS ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, REGARDING THE REPORT AND THEIR CONTENTS.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/international/us/another-pandemic-could-take-place-due-to-us-meat-supply-here-is-what-report-claims/articleshow/102061587.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos