Health
Can you eat raw potatoes?Click here for nutritionist’s voice
If potatoes are high on your list of favorite vegetables, you’re not alone.according to US Department of Agriculture (USDA), potatoes rank as the number one vegetable consumed by Americans, closely followed by tomatoes. Part of the appeal of potatoes is their versatility in the kitchen. From mashed potatoes to crispy French fries, there are no limits to the creative ways you can cook and enjoy your potatoes.
potatoes too Provides a variety of key dietary nutrients, contains vitamin C, potassium and dietary fiber. Since many vegetables can be served raw, you may be wondering if it’s okay to add raw potatoes to your dish. Here’s what you need to know about eating raw potatoes.
Is it safe to eat raw potatoes?
Occasionally, eating small amounts of raw potatoes is safe, but the starchiness and bitter taste can be enough to keep you away. If you’re feeling adventurous about eating raw potatoes, ingesting large amounts at once can cause gastrointestinal problems such as vomiting, bloating, and diarrhea due to resistant starch and other compounds such as lectins and solanine.
What happens if you eat raw potatoes?
Raw potatoes are especially rich in resistant starchAccording to a 2022 review, this is “resistant” to digestion, but may offer many other health benefits, including supporting gut health, improving blood sugar control, and weight management. functional food journal. When bacteria break down and ferment the resistant starch in raw potatoes, gas and short-chain fatty acids such as butyric acid are produced. Butyrate helps fuel the cells that line the colon. However, fermenting resistant starch in the gut can cause unpleasant bloating and gas, especially if consumed in large amounts at one time.
Lectins are natural proteins found in a variety of plant- and animal-based foods. Foods with the highest lectin concentrations include legumes, grains, and nightshade vegetables (such as potatoes).the lectin is Known as “Anti-Nutrients” This is because it can potentially interfere with the absorption of essential nutrients such as calcium and iron. Consuming large amounts of lectins at once from foods such as raw potatoes and uncooked grains can cause nausea, upset stomach, vomiting, and diarrhea. Fortunately, cooking, sprouting, and fermentation quickly destroy lectins. As this 2020 review points out, the health benefits of consuming lectin-rich foods such as whole grains and potatoes far outweigh any potential negative anti-nutrient effects. nutrients. That said, people with autoimmune or digestive disorders should talk to their healthcare provider about whether lectins should be avoided.
Potatoes contain bitter-tasting compounds called glycoalkaloids. Solanaceae And it can be toxic if ingested in large amounts. Potatoes contain two glycoalkaloids, solanine and chaconine. The glycoalkaloid content of potatoes sold in grocery stores is carefully monitored. However, if potatoes are stored improperly and exposed to sunlight, concentrations of glycoalkaloids can reach potentially toxic levels.
Excessive intake of this compound from green or raw potatoes can cause acute solanine poisoning, especially in children. Symptoms are generally mild, such as vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal pain, but may be accompanied by headache, flushing, confusion, and fever. National Capital Poison Control. Solanine overdose has been associated with death, but is very rare. Unfortunately, cooking does not reduce the solanine content of potatoes, but peeling potatoes that have begun to turn green or have sprouted can reduce the solanine content.
3 Tips for Cooking Potatoes Safely
- Piercing test: Use a fork or sharp knife to pierce the cooked potatoes. Potatoes are fully cooked when there is very little resistance when piercing them and the utensils are dry.
- thermometer: When the internal temperature of the thickest part of the potato reaches 210 degrees Fahrenheit, it’s hot enough to fully cook.
- exterior: If you bake potatoes in the oven, the skin will be dry and crispy when the potatoes are fully cooked.
best way to enjoy potatoes
There are no limits to how you can creatively use potatoes in your kitchen.these are crispy bubble fries A viral TikTok trend worth trying.When French fries crave, try these restaurant-worthy menu items Air-fried bagel with curly fries and green onion yogurt dip. Take it to the next level by boiling the roast potatoes first, as we did in this article. Crispy mashed potatoes with feta and dill recipe.
FAQ
Is it safe to eat raw potatoes?
Raw potatoes are safe to consume in small amounts. However, raw potatoes are also very bitter, and the unpleasant starchy texture is greatly ameliorated by cooking. Cooking also breaks down resistant starch and destroys lectins, so you can eat potatoes without excessive gas, bloating and other potential gastrointestinal side effects.
Are raw potatoes healthier than cooked potatoes?
According to a 2018 review published in American Journal of Potato ResearchRaw potatoes contain almost twice as much vitamin C as cooked potatoes, as heating can destroy some vitamin C. It’s also very high in resistant starch, which may make raw potatoes attractive to those looking to lose weight or improve gut health. Cooking, on the other hand, increases the amount of potassium, magnesium and vitamin B6 in potatoes while destroying lectins, anti-nutrients that can reduce absorption of essential nutrients.
What is the toxicity of raw potatoes?
The toxin in potatoes that can cause disease is solanine, but concentrations of this naturally occurring compound vary widely with potato variety, growing conditions, and storage conditions. Also, the amount of solanine you can take before side effects occur varies from person to person, depending on your weight.
consensus by European Food Safety Authority The toxic dose of solanine is about 1 mg or more of solanine per kilogram of body weight. To put this into perspective, one potato contains approximately 0.18 mg/kg of solanine. However, the risk of exposure to this level of solanine is low.
What vegetables can be eaten raw?
Cooking vegetables (such as potatoes) not only greatly improves their taste and texture, but also reduces the risk of food poisoning when consumed raw. Basically, you can eat any vegetable raw, including parsnips, beets, bok choy, kohlrabi, and other veggies you’ve always enjoyed cooking. Keep in mind that eating too many raw veggies at once can make it a little harder for your intestines to digest raw veggies, which can cause unpleasant gas and bloating.
Conclusion
If you’re feeling adventurous, you can safely eat small amounts of raw potatoes every now and then, which are a great source of gut-friendly resistant starch. But given its bitter, starchy taste and potential for upset stomachs and diarrhea, you might shy away. Cooked potatoes offer as many nutrients and health benefits as raw potatoes without the risk of unpleasant side effects.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.eatingwell.com/article/8059853/can-you-eat-raw-potatoes/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Can you eat raw potatoes?Click here for nutritionist’s voice
- a small earthquake shakes Arizona City; There are no immediate reports of any injuries or damage
- Imran Khan’s drama over the ‘cipher’ affair has made Pakistan a laughingstock around the world: US President’s adviser
- Bekasi City Education Office responds to viral video of children reporting to President Joko Widodo
- New Jawan poster: Vijay Sethupathi’s intense look unveiled | Bollywood
- Can Noles turn USC 4-star OL and tie Jason Zandamela?
- Nordstrom Rack shoppers rush to pick up two must-have $700 men’s pieces for $199
- Biden and PM Modi spent ‘plurality’ of time at White House discussing China, official says
- 12 Best Acting Debuts In Movies, According To Reddit
- how Wall Street’s supermen profited from pandemic misery and chaos
- Break records and spark innovation
- Ukraine regains more than half of territory seized by Russia (US)