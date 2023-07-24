Health
These 5 Foods Boost Prebiotics and Help Maintain Gut Health
Garlic, leeks, onions, dandelion leaves and Jerusalem artichokes are among the most prebiotic-rich foods available and can help promote gut health.
Prebiotics are a type of fiber that act as a food source for probiotics (bacteria that help maintain a healthy community of microorganisms in the gastrointestinal tract). It is related to the health of the immune system, Even protection against some medical conditions.
To reveal the most abundant prebiotic food sources, Cassandra Boyd Professor and colleagues at San Jose State University, California John Jin We reviewed 70 scientific papers on prebiotics in food, 9 of which contained sufficient data to be included in our analysis. From these, they analyzed the prebiotic content of 8690 foods.
The researchers found that the top five prebiotic-containing foods, in descending order, were dandelion leaves, Jerusalem artichokes, garlic, leeks, and onions, each containing 100-240 milligrams of prebiotics per gram. Nutrition 2023 Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Nutrition in Boston, Massachusetts.
The International Probiotics and Prebiotics Science Association in California, Prebiotic intake is about 5 grams per day. Boyd says this can be accomplished by eating half a small onion. in the statement.
Other rich prebiotic sources include: food It includes vegetables such as onion rings and creamed onions, asparagus, and black-eyed peas, also known as cowpea. However, about 37% of the foods analyzed did not contain prebiotics, including low-scoring foods such as wheat, dairy, eggs, oil and meat.
In addition to potentially benefiting the gut, healthPrebiotics are a form of dietary fiber that are good for digestion. Data Show Inadequate Fiber Intake Overall any region of the world. “By consuming more prebiotic fiber, you’re generally consuming more fiber,” says Boyd.
