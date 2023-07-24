Health
Mosquitoes swarm in extreme weather, dengue epidemic threatens children across Asia – World
Bangkok, July 24, 2023 – Children are at risk as dengue epidemics surge across Asia and the potential impact of floods, heatwaves and El Niño weather events create fertile breeding grounds for mosquitoes and the situation is set to worsen in the coming weeks, Save the Children warned.
Bangladesh is facing its worst dengue epidemic in five years, with hospitalizations soaring significantly. It has recorded more than 22,000 infections and about 114 deaths, including 24 children. so far this year.in Thailand Recorded 36,000 cases from January to July – Four times the number of cases reported during the same period last year.
Countries such as Malaysia and Cambodia are also seeing a surge in dengue cases, reporting much higher case numbers compared to 2022. Malaysia has reported about 54,100 cases so far this year, up 149% from last year, while Cambodia has reported about 4,670 cases, almost double its 2022 figure.
In Nepal, dengue has been reported at much higher elevations, thanks to its mild climate. It can hasten the reproductive cycle of mosquitoes.
Dengue fever is transmitted through Aedes aegypti and yellow fever mosquitoes and can cause flu-like symptoms such as high fever, severe headaches, body aches and, in extreme cases, organ failure and death.
Children aged 5 to 14 are bearing the brunt of the outbreak as the most severely affected age group. They are particularly vulnerable to this disease because they have weaker immune systems than adults and tend to play outdoors with poorer protection against mosquitoes.
Climate change and extreme weather events such as severe monsoon floods and floods are frequent. Rising temperatures are now affecting Asian countries – are promoting mosquito infestation. This means that the epidemic season for dengue fever will be longer and the geographical distribution of the disease will be more widespread.. Floods, storms, and rising sea levels can increase mosquito populations by creating shallow, stagnant water bodies in which mosquitoes can breed.
of World Health Organization also warns The impact of current El Niño weather patterns is projected to cause extreme weather events such as droughts and floods in Asia, which will increase the spread of diseases such as dengue fever.
Globally, Dengue cases increased 30-fold in the last 50 years. Also among them are: 3.9 billion people are at risk of dengue fever, 70% of whom live in the Asia-Pacific region.
Dr. Yasir Arafat, Senior Health and Nutrition Advisor for Save the Children Asia, said:
“With extreme weather disrupting the lives of children across Asia, this alarming surge in severe dengue epidemics is just one more problem impacting the physical and mental health of children. The impact of climate change and the El Niño phenomenon is projected and could lead to more extreme weather across the region, further exacerbating the situation.
“A comprehensive approach to this threat can save children’s lives. We need to train and equip health workers to diagnose and treat dengue fever, scale up precautions to eradicate mosquito breeding sites, and strengthen public information campaigns to ensure children and their families know how to protect themselves with screens, mosquito nets and repellents, and how to remove standing water around their homes.
“There is a need for increased funding and resources towards solutions that better anticipate extreme weather and other shocks around the world and put children’s rights at the heart of every response.”
Save the Children works across Asia to provide children and their families with public health care, including treatment for diseases such as dengue fever.Collaborate with schools and communities to raise awareness of infection prevention. The agency also works with the Global Mosquito Program in some countries toHelps reduce the spread of dengue fever.
end
Note to editors
- As of June 8, 2023, an El Niño event has been declared, and the projected impact paints a worrying picture for children around the world. El Niño is a temporary, natural warming of parts of the equatorial Pacific that can cause extreme weather around the world, from severe droughts, wildfires and heatwaves to deadly floods and tropical storms.
- El Niño events are natural and cyclical, but their impact is exacerbated by the climate crisis. This El Niño could trigger a new surge in global warming. Scientists predict that one of the next five years will very likely be the hottest year on record.
- Data referenced in this document is as of July 19, 2023.

